SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies (Dominion) will be holding demonstrations of eon ™, the most innovative body contouring device on the market today. Both physicians and patients love eon because:



Per a recent post-marketing study, eon gets rid of an average of 26% fat in most patients, and up to 40% in some patients, after a single treatment.

eon is capable of treating an entire abdomen in 60 minutes.

Physicians find eon extremely easy to use.

eon also gives patients a comfortable experience with no downtime.

The presentations of eon will be available at the Miami Cosmetic Surgery Conference (MCS), Booth #718 at the Miami Convention Center.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Dr. Barry DiBernardo will discuss eon as part of a panel discussion called “If I Were to Create the Ideal Device, What Would it Be?”

“We are thrilled with the response that we are getting from plastic surgeons and dermatologists who have tried eon on their patients. Many of the physicians have also tried it themselves and really liked it,” says Janet Campbell, Chairman and CEO of Dominion.

Campbell attributes Dominion’s success in developing eon to her team of world-class laser engineers and scientists, most of whom she has worked with in the past. She also credits the team of world-renowned plastic surgeons and dermatologists she assembled to serve as the company’s Scientific Advisors.

For more information on eon, visit https://dominionaesthetic.com/ .

About Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. (Dominion)

Founded in 2016, Dominion is a laser platform aesthetic device company. Its corporate headquarters is San Antonio, TX with research with R&D labs and offices in Orlando, FL. Dominion created eon to meet the unfilled needs faced by aesthetic physicians.

