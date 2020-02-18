Denver, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valyant AI, a Colorado-based artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on customer service in the quick-serve restaurant industry, today announced the launch of advanced new enterprise AI capabilities, including passive conversational AI, voice-ordering kiosks, and interactive mobile, text and call-ahead ordering.

“The Valyant team is committed to transforming the customer experience and providing expanded company insight to business owners. That is why we are constantly developing new features and capabilities in response to the market’s developing needs,” said Rob Carpenter, Valyant AI’s CEO and founder. “Beyond streamlining workflows and improving the overall customer experience, the technology unlocks key metrics that provide unprecedented insight into businesses, offering operators actionable recommendations aimed at improving the bottom line.”

PASSIVE AI OFFERINGS

Valyant AI’s passive conversational AI platform:

Dynamically updates digital display boards based on customer requests to save time for customers in the drive-thru while providing a more enjoyable experience. Accelerates employee training by prompting answers to customer questions, improving the experience for both the customer and the employee. Displays tailored upsell messages to both employees and customers on digital menu boards through AI data that incorporates age, gender, emotional sentiment and a myriad of other factors. Provides real-time, actionable insights on all customer-employee interactions in the drive-thru to improve future performance.



KIOSKS

Through proprietary conversational AI software, Valyant AI enables restaurant kiosks to employ voice-ordering. Kiosk menus can be confusing, but adding conversational AI ensures customers won’t get frustrated and opt out of the experience for a human or require employee guidance through the ordering process.

INTERACTIVE ORDERING

With the rise of mobile apps playing an increasingly important role in food orders, incorporating conversational ordering into those apps allows for quick and frictionless ordering experiences. This new offering allows customers to quickly and efficiently find their favorite food items and make the appropriate modifications via a brand’s mobile application.

Valyant AI has also developed a proprietary text conversation engine that integrates into mobile responsive websites, social media channels and other digital infrastructure to allow customers to place orders simply by carrying on a text conversation. The software can field all incoming calls, answer questions about directions, operating hours, wait times, reservations and, most importantly, it can take all customer orders and automatically push them into POS systems for payment and fulfillment.

“Holly’s (Valyant’s digital employee) incredible success in the market signals that automation is driving the future of fast food,” said Carpenter. “For years, our team strived to develop the world’s first — and best — enterprise application of conversational AI. Our years of experience ensure we have a unique understanding of the market’s constantly changing needs and have tailored high-performing, low-cost solutions to meet those challenges. These new capabilities allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of AI to enhance the overall customer experience and receive unprecedented insight into their business’ operations.”

About Valyant AI

Valyant AI provides QSRs with an upbeat and professional voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) customer service platform that is always ready to assist. One of the world’s first commercial deployments of enterprise AI, Valyant AI can easily be integrated in call-ahead phone systems, restaurant drive-thrus, mobile apps and more to support customers at every touchpoint, anytime and anywhere. With the eventual ability to speak more than 30 languages, Valyant AI can help customers as quickly and enjoyably as possible. Whether helping to address labor shortages or enhancing customer service, Valyant AI delivers an unmatched customer service experience. With Valyant AI, the future of customer service is here. For more information, please visit https://valyant.ai/.

###

Melissa Christensen MAPRagency mchristensen@mapr.agency 720-833-5918