SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present a poster at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which takes place from Feb. 19-23, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. In addition, the Company will have an oral presentation at Mycology 2020, which takes place from Mar. 13-14, 2020, in London.



The presentations will highlight Cidara’s rezafungin program for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections. The poster presentation at the TCT Meetings will feature preclinical data supporting rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing blood and marrow transplantation, and the oral presentation at Mycology 2020 will provide an overview of clinical and preclinical data supporting the role of rezafungin for both treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections.

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation at the TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Title: Rezafungin Prevention of Pneumocystis Pneumonia and Pneumocystis Reactivation

Using Different Doses and Durations of Prophylaxis in a Mouse Model

Session: Poster Session II

Presenter: Voon Ong, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Date and Time: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 6:15-7:45 p.m. EST

Location: World Marriott Center, Orlando, Florida

Oral Presentation at Mycology 2020

Title: Rezafungin: a Novel, Once-Weekly Echinocandin in Phase 3 Development for Treatment and Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease

Presenter: Dr. Varun Mehra MBBS MRCP, consultant hematologist, Kings College Hospital

Date and Time: Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, from 12:45-1:00 p.m. GMT

Location: QE 2 Conference Center, London

Additional details can be found on the TCT Meetings website and the Mycology 2020 website . A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Publications section of the Cidara website once the presentations conclude.

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prophylaxis of severe fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis.

The structure and mechanism of rezafungin are based on a clinically validated approach to improve the efficacy and safety potential of the drug for patients. Cidara is currently advancing rezafungin in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial). The Company is also advancing a second Phase 3 trial of once-weekly rezafungin for prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients with severe fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(929) 469-3860

koshea@lifescicomms.com



