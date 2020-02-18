NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tylt , a digital media company that helps brands navigate consumer sentiment, trends, and interests, has published its first comprehensive consumer opinion and insights report – ‘Clothespin Shopping: How the Decline of Trust Among Gen Z and Millennials Leaves Them Looking For a Brand Fandom.’ The study identifies the burgeoning and powerful cohort of young consumers as “The Clothespin Generation,” who currently hold their nose and buy from brands that do not align with their social consciousness, due to lack of options…but not for long. As new competitors rise up and meet these shoppers’ expectations, they will cancel their relationship with many of today’s brands – forever.

The study leverages The Tylt’s proprietary data and sentiment analysis, combined with third-party research, and keen insights from brand leaders, to underscore the emerging consumer narrative on Gen Z and Millennials.



"The 'Clothespin Shopping' study, and our identification of this pivotal consumer shift, marks an important step in The Tylt's evolution," says Kyle Lelli, General Manager of The Tylt. "Our ability to listen and analyze the sentiment underlying young consumers’ choices allows us to be an effective partner for our clients in deriving meaningful insights and activating against this diverse, savvy and socially-conscious generation. We are excited to share our findings with the business and media communities."

The author, Tylt Associate Editor Claudia Dimuro , has written scores of thoughtful and engaging columns on politics, pop culture, and emerging consumer trends, reaching millions of her millennial generational cohorts. “Our data shows that young consumers are craving ethical brands to stan over,” Dimuro says. “But many brands just aren’t listening. While Gen Z and millennials are pinching their noses and begrudgingly buying from them currently, brands that don’t acknowledge and align with the values that younger consumers so ardently express will soon lose the next great legion of customers and go by the wayside.”

The Tylt will be presenting its findings and discussing The Clothespin Generation at Adweek’s Challenger Brands Summit in New York City (March 4-5, 2020). For access to the report, visit The Tylt’s corporate website. To schedule interviews with Claudia Dimuro or to have deeper discussions on the findings, please reach out to Sarah Schmidt, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Sarah@thetylt.com .

About The Tylt

The Tylt is a digital media company that takes an audience-first approach to publishing, using thought-provoking questions to engage our vast and growing millennial and gen z audience. The Tylt uses patented social polling technology to measure consumer trends and deliver culturally relevant insights. Based in New York City and founded in 2016, The Tylt is the first product spinout from Alpha Group, a successful tech and media incubator inside Advance Local Media, one of the leading digital media and marketing companies in the United States. Advance Local is part of Advance and includes a portfolio of exceptional companies including Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, POP, and others. For more information, visit https://www.thetylt.co/ .