Kalamazoo, Michigan, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalamazoo, Michigan – February 18, 2020 – Stryker (NYSE:SYK), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced today it has been named one of Fortune’s 2020 100 Best Companies to Work For in its annual survey and evaluation of top-rated workplaces in the United States for a 10th consecutive year. The list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures and Stryker was ranked #8.

“Being named to the 100 Best Companies to Work For list for a decade is an honor that we attribute to our people and culture,” said Katy Fink, Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Stryker. “Our employees are driven to deliver on our mission to make healthcare better. We celebrate them and their many contributions that make Stryker a great place to work.”

Fortune partners with research firm Great Place to Work (GPTW) to create the list. GPTW scores each company on its analysis of anonymous employee responses to more than 60 questions on the Trust Index Survey. More than 650,000 employees from various companies in the United States participated in the survey. In addition, GPTW evaluated each companies’ programs and practices as measured through its Culture Audit© assessment.

GPTW ranks the 100 Best Companies to Work For by comparing participants’ scores against similarly sized peers to choose companies that perform the best on characteristics such as being a great place to work for all, executive team effectiveness, innovation and people-focused programs. GPTW research shows that list winners outperform the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than their peers.

