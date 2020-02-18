SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that Ron Rocca, CEO of Exagen, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Boston. Mr. Rocca’s presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. EST.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Exagen investor relations website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Westwicke Partners

Mike Cavanaugh

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

646.677.1838



Company Contact

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer

KAdawi@exagen.com

760.477.5514



