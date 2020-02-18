SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, announced the rollout of its full portfolio of loaded ammunition, including its STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, brass casings and munition components, to the Big Rock Sports distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.



Based in Graham, North Carolina, Big Rock Sports is a premier North American outdoor sporting goods distributor, servicing approximately 15,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada, along with the Caribbean and eight other countries. Big Rock Sports is focused on supplying local retailers in the shooting, hunting, fishing and marine industries with the tools needed to navigate the complexity of an evolving marketplace.

“Following a successful 2020 SHOT Show, we have partnered with Big Rock Sports to further increase our product portfolio’s distribution network,” said Mark Hanish, AMMO’s president of global commercial sales and marketing. “This partnership is a perfect fit, as both AMMO and Big Rock Sports are strongly committed to offering hunters and all outdoor enthusiasts the highest quality products. We look forward to introducing our innovative product offerings, including our unique STREAK™ ammunition, to the broad customer base that Big Rock Sports distributes to.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

