SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended February 1, 2020 after market close on Monday, March 9, 2020 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, and Mike Smith, President, COO, and interim CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (888) 394-8218 and internationally at (786) 789-4776, passcode 8951047.



A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, March 16, 2020 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 8951047. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit http://www.stitchfix.com.