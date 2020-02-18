The Delight Tagine is stunning to bring to the table. The Tagine is handcrafted in France of all natural materials. It is both a modern beauty and an heirloom dish designed for the stovetop, oven and table.

Unparalleled reactivity for ceramic (rising to a very high temperature in less than one minute), allowing browning, sealing and sautéing. The impermeable glaze is naturally non-stick, and consequently easier to clean. It does not retain odors and offers a surface that does not scratch when using metallic utensils.

New Castle, DE, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry launches Delight, a new collection of cookware for all stovetops including induction. This collection incorporates all the heirloom quality features the brand is known for such as being crafted from Burgundy clay, but this collection also presents modern features and style. The “delightful” curves are lovely, something you might expect in an art gallery or collector’s archives. Then there is the blend of the modern functions: it is 100% natural, lightweight, nonstick, and problem solving for the modern cook. The collection includes a Round 2QT Casserole, a Round 4QT Casserole, an Oval Casserole, a Tagine, a 2.5QT Braiser with Lid, a fondue and a Tart Tatin.

Manufactured using state-of-the-art technology, the ‘Delight’ ceramic range offers all the advantages expected from a high-quality culinary ceramic plus new benefits that were once only available from other materials.

“This ceramic offers unparalleled versatility, durability, and reactivity,” said Tara Steffen, Marketing Director, Emile Henry USA. “The cookware is designed for use on all stovetops, even induction stoves and it is safe in microwave and traditional ovens. The proprietary formula for the matt glaze is highly resistant to scratches from metal utensils and the ceramic heats up quickly for searing, browning and sautéing.”

Other smart features include the shape of the lids and the weight of the cookware. The domed lids give ample space for larger cuts of meat and double as trivets when turned upside down. Bumps on the inside of the lids help to circulate cooking juices. Although Delight looks heavy, it is not, making the cookware easier to lift and carry.

Specialists in culinary ceramic for more than 170 years, Emile Henry creates cooking products stamped by its unique savoir-faire. Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure. Like all Emile Henry products, Delight is made of all-natural materials and is backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers. Carefully shaped, each piece is signed by the artisan who makes it. The ovenware is then meticulously checked by the person who packs it, adding a label with their name for traceability and as a guarantee of quality. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

