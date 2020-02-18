Burleson, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Roper along with senior management will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, to commemorate the completion of Muscle Maker Grill's initial public offering (IPO), which commenced trading on February 13th, 2020.



“On behalf of all the employees of Muscle Maker Grill, the management team and our Board of Directors, we would like to thank the team at Nasdaq for all their hard work and assistance in this process. We are extremely excited about becoming a publicly traded company and listed on Nasdaq. This begins the next chapter of growth for Muscle Maker Grill and we look forward to what the future brings.”

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, located at 4 Times Square in New York. Opening remarks will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/nasdaq-stock-market-bell-ceremony-takeover

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.