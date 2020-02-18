NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (“Xiangtai” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in food processing business in China, today announced that it has engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners as its financial advisor.



“We are glad to announce our partnership with Dragon Gate Investment Partners,” said Mr. Xiaohui Wu, President and Director of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

“We believe Dragon Gate’s expertise can help us to build an interactive and stable communication channel, meanwhile establishing cooperation with US partners.”

“The outbreak of coronavirus increases the consumption of foods in China, and the food supply may continue as a going concern. In the consumer market, we will keep providing high-quality, nutritious and safe products. In the capital market, we are building an effort to generate a good performance for our investors.” Said Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

“The global food supply chain matters to many people’s daily lives. We are glad to become the financial advisor of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.” said Ms. Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. “As a public company listed on NASDAQ, China Xiangtai can serve as a bridge to connect supply and demand in the food industry between US and China. We will work closely with the management to improve the company’s transparency, further strengthen its performance and future-proof the business model.”

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. The Company offers fresh and processed products, including a variety of pork, beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit products. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: PLIN@dgipl.com