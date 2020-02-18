RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTWB) (the “Company” or “West Town”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), announced today its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Highlights include the following:



Fourth quarter net income of $1.73 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $956,000 or $0.30 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Return on average assets of 2.21%, compared to 0.68% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Return on average common equity of 10.22%, compared to 4.87% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 15.79%, compared to 7.95% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”) processing and servicing revenue of $2.26 million as compared to $1.49 million for the same period last year.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in West Town’s ownership position in the bank, which, effective October 1, 2019, changed its name to Dogwood State Bank. Due to the reduction in West Town’s ownership position, the financial results for the Company beginning on May 6, 2019 are deconsolidated from the financial results of Sound Bank. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank whereas the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results and 2019 overall. The Company went through transformational changes in 2019 by divesting our controlling interest in Sound Bank, repurchasing upwards of a third of our shares outstanding, launching new intuitive deposit programs and expanding our product offerings that are synergistic with our core government guaranteed lending (“GGL”) focus. The Company was able to deliver strong fourth quarter results, including a 7th consecutive quarter of increased servicing revenue from Windsor Advantage and enhanced revenues from GGL loans of $2.3 million in revenue on $22.9 million of originated loan commitments. The strong fourth quarter resulted in one of our most profitable years to date with total after tax income exceeding $11 million dollars and over $4.00 per share in earnings. Our new deposit initiatives for West Town Bank & Trust (excluding Sound Bank) have resulted in a one-year growth in core deposits of over 21% and growth in noninterest-bearing deposits of over 53%. These funding strategies, coupled with strong capital levels, will allow for future growth. We are optimistic that 2020 will yield modestly enhanced core earnings, with accretive core earnings per share, as we keep our focus on our core competencies.”

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 27,500 shares of its voting common stock.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $314.9 million, net loans held for investment were $223.5 million, loans held for sale were $12.6 million, total deposits were $220.4 million and total shareholders’ equity was $67.7 million. Compared with December 31, 2018, total assets decreased $240.4 million or 43%, loans held for investment decreased $187.1 million or 58%, loans held for sale decreased $4.0 million or 24%, total deposits decreased $212.5 million or 49%, and total shareholders’ equity decreased $9.8 million or 13%. The decreases in assets, loans and deposits were a result of the Sound Bank recapitalization and deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financials as of May 6, 2019. The decrease in total shareholders’ equity resulted from the Company’s stock repurchase program, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings.



CAPITAL LEVELS

At December 31, 2019, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

“Well Capitalized”

Minimums West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 14.95% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 14.95% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 16.21% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 12.65%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $25.52 at December 31, 2018 to $30.78 at December 31, 2019. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $15.68 at December 31, 2018 to $21.27 at December 31, 2019 due primarily to the gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank and the subsequent removal of the intangible assets associated with Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements.



ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.41% at December 31, 2018 to 3.99% at December 31, 2019 primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements. Nonaccrual loans increased $2.4 million as of December 31, 2019 as compared to the prior year while foreclosed assets increased $2.6 million compared to December 31, 2018. The Company has formed Patriarch, LLC as a subsidiary to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets and as of December 31, 2019 Patriarch held $1.8 million in assets (included in the foreclosed assets number) while the Bank also held $1.3 million of guaranteed portions of GGL loans both of which are included in the Company’s nonperforming ratio. The Bank also regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals, less cost to sell, to ensure the assets are carried at fair market value with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

The Company recorded a $1.2 million provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to a provision of $434,000 in fourth quarter 2018 in response to the increasing nonperforming asset ratios. The Company recorded $779,000 in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter 2019 with the remaining provision expense due to volume growth.

(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Nonaccrual loans – originated $ 9,200 $ 4,813 $ 3,290 $ 4,666 $ 6,538 Nonaccrual loans – acquired - - - 262 272 Foreclosed assets 3,370 2,028 2,069 2,493 723 90 days past due and still accruing – originated - - - 407 67 90 days past due and still accruing – acquired - - - 421 251 Total nonperforming assets 12,570 6,841 5,359 8,249 7,851 Total nonperforming assets – originated 12,570 6,841 5,359 7,566 7,328 Net charge-offs $ 779 $ 138 $ 200 $ 58 $ 334 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 1.36 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.05 % 0.31 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 3.99 % 2.21 % 1.77 % 1.40 % 1.41 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total net portfolio loans 4.19 % 2.31 % 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.74 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans 1.72 % 1.64 % 1.62 % 0.98 % 0.97 %





NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $2.6 million or 49% in comparison to the fourth quarter 2018, primarily due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. The net interest margin increased from 4.77% for the fourth quarter 2018 to 4.84% for the fourth quarter 2019. The margin improvement is largely related to the increase in loan yield from 6.54% to 7.14%, due primarily to a change in the makeup of the loan portfolio as the percentage of consumer-related loans decreased while the higher yielding commercially focused loan associated with the GGL department became a larger portion of the portfolio with the deconsolidation of Sound Bank.

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Average balances: Loans $ 229,941 $ 220,939 $ 297,501 $ 435,583 $ 424,758 $ 295,228 $ 433,308 Investment securities 21,572 21,111 20,960 21,119 21,060 21,192 15,461 Interest-bearing balances and other 16,259 16,801 47,025 54,690 41,472 33,537 29,546 Total interest-earning assets 267,772 258,851 365,486 511,392 487,290 349,957 478,315 Noninterest deposits 52,456 47,199 75,643 112,836 96,068 71,802 88,032 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 179,195 170,390 234,603 338,682 319,900 230,107 302,260 Borrowed funds 6,129 6,452 17,204 37,852 50,792 16,803 67,176 Total interest-bearing liabilities 185,324 176,842 251,807 376,534 370,692 246,910 369,436 Total assets 311,312 300,011 416,840 576,640 553,855 400,199 541,150 Common shareholders' equity 67,172 68,448 82,090 78,698 77,817 74,064 73,959 Tangible common equity (1) 43,486 47,636 57,825 48,918 47,695 46,836 50,472 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 5,218 $ 7,122 $ 7,002 $ 20,794 $ 27,005 Investment securities 82 76 100 167 171 343 450 Interest-bearing balances and other 83 105 241 356 248 867 665 Total interest income 4,304 4,496 5,559 7,645 7,421 22,004 28,120 Deposits 979 942 1,104 1,432 1,169 4,457 3,661 Borrowings 56 72 172 330 396 630 1,679 Total interest expense 1,035 1,014 1,276 1,762 1,565 5,087 5,340 Net interest income $ 3,269 $ 3,482 $ 4,283 $ 5,883 $ 5,856 $ 16,917 $ 22,780 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Average yields and costs: Loans 7.14 % 7.75 % 7.04 % 6.63 % 6.54 % 7.04 % 6.23 % Investment securities 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.91 % 3.16 % 3.25 % 1.62 % 2.91 % Interest-bearing balances and other 2.03 % 2.48 % 2.06 % 2.64 % 2.37 % 2.59 % 2.25 % Total interest-earning assets 6.38 % 6.89 % 6.10 % 6.06 % 6.04 % 6.28 % 5.87 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.17 % 2.19 % 1.89 % 1.71 % 1.45 % 1.94 % 1.21 % Borrowed funds 3.62 % 4.43 % 4.01 % 3.54 % 3.09 % 3.75 % 2.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.22 % 2.27 % 2.03 % 1.90 % 1.67 % 2.06 % 1.45 % Cost of funds 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.56 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.17 % Net interest margin 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.70 % 4.67 % 4.77 % 4.83 % 4.76 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 million, an increase of $697,000 as compared to the same prior year period. Specific items to note include:

Windsor processing and servicing revenue totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $763,000, or 51% as compared to the $1.5 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to the continued growth in the volume in the servicing portfolio as Windsor brings in new customers.

GGL revenue of $2.3 million was an increase of $495,000 or 28% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mortgage revenue totaled $716,000, an increase of $357,000 or 99% as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. Mortgage loans originated for secondary market sale increased from $11.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018 to $20.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 was $5.8 million, a decrease of $2.4 million or 30%, from $8.2 million for the fourth quarter 2018. The decreases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, data processing, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.

ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC.

West Town Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,021 $ 4,085 $ 2,665 $ 5,433 $ 5,005 Interest-bearing deposits 12,595 18,814 17,196 72,382 43,448 Total cash and cash equivalents 17,616 22,899 19,861 77,815 48,453 Securities, at fair value 21,087 21,804 20,716 21,031 21,332 Loans held for sale 12,568 13,965 14,902 11,037 16,552 Loans held for investment: Originated loans 223,470 211,647 209,492 336,505 322,038 Acquired loans, net - - - 81,978 88,556 Allowance for loan and lease losses (3,837 ) (3,462 ) (3,400 ) (4,115 ) (4,000 ) Net loans held for investment 219,633 208,185 206,092 414,368 406,594 Premises and equipment, net 4,762 4,795 4,832 12,099 12,166 Foreclosed assets 3,370 2,028 2,069 2,493 723 Servicing assets 3,358 3,053 3,220 3,619 3,952 Bank owned life insurance 5,021 4,993 4,964 9,090 9,034 Accrued interest receivable 1,116 1,079 1,196 1,637 1,637 Goodwill 13,150 12,721 12,721 19,737 19,745 Other intangible assets, net 7,782 7,968 8,154 9,827 10,157 Other assets 5,428 5,779 4,638 8,066 4,979 Total assets $ 314,891 $ 309,269 $ 303,365 $ 590,819 $ 555,324 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 49,573 $ 54,380 $ 46,068 $ 128,435 $ 97,777 Interest-bearing 170,869 177,472 164,619 345,581 335,140 Total deposits 220,442 231,852 210,687 474,016 432,917 Borrowings 19,295 2,382 5,868 26,294 33,781 Accrued interest payable 429 424 433 927 868 Other liabilities 7,000 8,092 7,562 9,860 10,189 Total liabilities 247,166 242,750 224,550 511,097 477,755 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, voting 2,178 2,206 2,674 2,749 2,686 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 129 329 329 Additional paid in capital 24,233 24,771 38,557 45,287 44,760 Retained earnings 41,203 39,446 37,375 31,273 29,928 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 89 74 80 84 (134 ) Total shareholders’ equity 67,725 66,519 78,815 79,722 77,569 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 314,891 $ 309,269 $ 303,365 $ 590,819 $ 555,324





Financial Performance (Consolidated) (Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended and per share data; unaudited) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Interest income Loans $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 5,218 $ 7,122 $ 7,002 $ 20,794 $ 27,005 Investment securities and deposits 165 181 341 523 419 1,210 1,115 Total interest income 4,304 4,496 5,559 7,645 7,421 22,004 28,120 Interest expense Interest on deposits 979 942 1,104 1,432 1,169 4,457 3,661 Interest on borrowed funds 56 72 172 330 396 630 1,679 Total interest expense 1,035 1,014 1,276 1,762 1,565 5,087 5,340 Net interest income 3,269 3,482 4,283 5,883 5,856 16,917 22,780 Provision for loan losses 1,155 200 477 173 434 2,005 1,953 Noninterest income Windsor processing and servicing revenue 2,256 1,774 1,970 1,487 1,493 7,487 3,906 Government lending 2,288 983 1,754 880 1,793 5,905 10,209 Mortgage 716 975 1,113 435 359 3,239 2,173 Bank-owned life insurance 28 29 44 56 58 157 238 Service charge 29 23 99 226 228 377 865 Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank - - 6,635 - - 6,635 - Gain on consolidation of Windsor - - - - - - 4,776 Other noninterest 97 153 92 122 163 464 1,612 Total noninterest income 5,414 3,937 11,707 3,206 4,094 24,264 23,779 Noninterest expense Compensation 3,750 3,199 3,385 4,261 4,689 14,595 16,250 Occupancy and equipment 221 343 338 506 536 1,408 1,933 Loan and special assets 318 (523 ) 510 179 437 484 1,273 Professional services 360 432 569 582 511 1,943 1,539 Data processing 109 161 198 345 381 813 1,345 Communications 80 33 110 226 208 449 837 Advertising 86 51 109 112 135 358 754 Loss on sale of foreclosed assets - - 35 21 - 56 41 Transaction-related expenses 16 1 916 43 31 976 124 Other operating expenses 820 681 1,040 1,179 1,259 3,720 4,254 Total noninterest expense 5,760 4,378 7,210 7,454 8,187 24,802 28,350 Income before income taxes 1,768 2,841 8,303 1,462 1,329 14,374 16,256 Income tax expense 37 687 2,174 397 373 3,295 4,120 Net income $ 1,731 $ 2,154 $ 6,129 $ 1,065 $ 956 $ 11,079 $ 12,136 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.97 $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 4.20 $ 4.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.95 $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 4.12 $ 3.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,196 2,328 2,997 3,054 3,008 2,639 2,984 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,234 2,369 3,045 3,115 3,124 2,688 3,110





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.97 $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 4.20 $ 4.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.95 $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 4.12 $ 3.90 Book value per common share $ 30.78 $ 29.86 $ 28.12 $ 25.70 $ 25.52 $ 30.78 $ 25.52 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.27 $ 20.57 $ 20.67 $ 16.17 $ 15.68 $ 21.27 $ 15.68 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 2.21 % 2.85 % 5.90 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 2.77 % 2.24 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.22 % 12.49 % 29.95 % 5.49 % 4.87 % 14.96 % 16.41 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.79 % 17.94 % 42.51 % 8.83 % 7.95 % 23.65 % 24.05 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.70 % 4.67 % 4.77 % 4.83 % 4.76 % Efficiency ratio (1) 66.2 % 59.0 % 67.3 % 81.5 % 82.0 % 69.0 % 67.6 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank

