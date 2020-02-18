PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR), announced today that actor and WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Kevin Nash has joined its subsidiary No Borders Naturals® as a Global Brand Ambassador and Company Spokesperson to help spread awareness about the benefits that hemp cannabidiol (CBD) provides for athletes and active consumers.



"Kevin is exactly the type of person that we are looking to partner with on our No Borders Naturals journey," said No Borders Naturals CEO Joseph Snyder. “He not only has the values and family centric ideals that we hold dear but he has spent a vibrant life taking (quite literally) a beating and coming out on top smiling!"

Kevin Scott Nash is a retired Detroit-born American actor and former professional wrestler , best known for his tenures with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Nash was a member of The Kliq , an influential backstage group that included Triple H , Scott Hall , Shawn Michaels , and Sean Waltman . He is also one of the three founding members of the New World Order (nWo), along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. Nash was inducted individually into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2015 , and he will be inducted for the second time in 2020 as a member of the New World Order alongside Hogan, Hall, and Waltman, making him one of only 8 people on the planet with this elite distinction.

"After 32 surgeries, I know a lot about pain and rehab. I literally vomit 15 minutes after putting an opioid in my body; it makes me sick and I had tried half a dozen CBD brands with no real result before I was introduced to No Borders Naturals," said Kevin Nash. “What really mattered was that I feel better when I take the liquid CBD sublingual under my tongue, apply the muscle and joint balm to myself before my workouts... I can feel a huge difference after my workouts in all my joints applying the Muscle Recovery Roll On . These products work!”

CBD Labchain® is a Patent Pending blockchain platform which immutably and permanently records CBD Lab Test Data allowing No Borders Naturals to offer trusted hemp-based botanical CBD wellness products to customers all over the USA. Nash joins the Company as a Shareholder and Global Spokesperson with a goal to help millions of people through the benefits of CBD.

"Because my wife, my mother in law and myself were all using the muscle and joint balms, we went through that the quickest so we went on the NoBordersNaturals.com site, threw down my credit card and ordered a bunch more of the muscle balm," continued Nash. "I only put my name on products that I actually use/believe in and I am proud to join the No Borders Naturals family to share these great products with all of my friends and fans around the world who also suffer from pain. Make sure to use coupon code KevinNash to save 10% off your order."

No Borders, Inc.’s mission in 2020 is to “Make a lot of money, Help a lot of people and Have a lot of FUN!”™ The Company believes its CBD LabChain Certified wellness products provide a path to wellness for all Americans including those impacted by the opioid epidemic plaguing our great nation.

"Many people are afraid of failing a drug test and even losing their job if they take a CBD product with too much THC," said No Borders, Inc. CEO Joseph Snyder. "We hope that sharing our message of transparency, security and quality through amazing people such as Kevin will help us share the benefits of Hemp CBD with millions of people in 2020."

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands/products includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of Hemp Derived CBD health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com )

) No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). www.CBDLabChain.com , a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

, a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

™ Dave Meltzer , All Rights Reserved. Gratefully used with permission from Dave Meltzer.

OTC PINK: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc. 's anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.