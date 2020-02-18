HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM operator, today announced that Amazon customers can now complete Amazon Cash transactions at more than 400 cash-accepting Cardtronics ATMs in the U.S. The ATMs, part of the Allpoint+ Network of surcharge-free deposit-taking ATMs for Allpoint members, operate card-free, allowing Amazon customers to add cash to their Amazon Balance to make future purchases on Amazon’s online store using only the phone number linked to their Amazon account with no added fees.



Customers start by verifying their mobile phone number and identifying a participating Allpoint+ ATM location at amazon.com/amazoncash . Once at a participating location, the customer can add cash in any amount between $5 and $500 to their Amazon Balance by simply entering their mobile phone number; no card required. After payment, an Amazon.com Gift Card is automatically applied to the customer’s Amazon Balance and available for use on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/amazoncash for more information.

The Allpoint+ Network is located in major retail establishments in over a dozen large metropolitan areas, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. Additional ATM placements across major U.S. cities will continue to be added to this network.

“Cardtronics Allpoint+ with Amazon Cash is providing more access and more choice for millions of cash-centric consumers by leveraging the power of our extensive network of convenient ATM locations,” said Brad Nolan, EVP Allpoint Solutions at Cardtronics. “Freeing the ATM from the constraints of traditional debit cards allows us to offer secure and convenient services to a virtually unlimited variety of digital accounts, well outside traditional checking and savings programs.”

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 295,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

A preferred partner of fintech firms expanding their online and mobile offerings, Cardtronics creates a seamless connection between physical cash and digital accounts. The ATM Mobile Cash API gives participating mobile app platforms the ability to interface with Cardtronics ATMs, enabling cash out and cash in transactions through a simple numeric code, eliminating the need for a costly card-based infrastructure.

