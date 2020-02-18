CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Tarik Eldin and Mike Hastings with SCU Investment Services at Sacramento Credit Union have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported having served approximately $200 million in assets under management*. They join from Cetera Financial Services.



With seven branches in greater Sacramento, Calif., the team serves the community in Sacramento and six surrounding counties. They provide comprehensive retirement planning as well as access to college savings plans, estate planning, pension planning and financial planning services. Eldin and Hastings are supported by registered sales assistant Deanna Mohorich.

“We have an unwavering focus on our clients’ financial life,” Eldin said. “We are sincerely interested in helping credit union members succeed as they pursue their goal of financial independence. We find it very rewarding to guide clients through the retirement process and help them transition into new phases of their life.”

The team chose to affiliate with LPL for its enhanced technology and advisory capabilities. “LPL is a partner that we can build a long-term relationship with,” Eldin said. “We appreciate LPL has dedicated support for investment programs like ours. We feel they can add a lot of value with their understanding of the role we play for members.”

In regards to technology, Eldin said, “The integrated systems within LPL’s technology platform are going to create more efficiency in our office and make it better for members, too. We can see that already, with it being simple and easy to open a new account and members having the ability to sign their paperwork digitally. It’s going to save us hours each week.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Tarik and Mike to LPL and are proud to have the opportunity to support the investment program at Sacramento Credit Union. We applaud the work the team does to help members plan for the important financial moments in their life—most importantly, their retirement. We are committed to being their partner for the long run, by making continuous investments in advisory platforms, integrated technology, service and wealth management resources that can help them deliver even more value to the members and the communities they serve. We look forward to working with the team for many years to come.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Learn more about how LPL supports financial institutions .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. The investment products sold through LPL Financial are not insured Sacramento Credit Union deposits and are not NCUA insured. These products are not obligations of Sacramento Credit Union and are not endorsed, recommended or guaranteed by Sacramento Credit Union or any government agency. The value of the investment may fluctuate, the return on the investment is not guaranteed, and loss of principal is possible. Sacramento Credit Union and SCU Investment Services are not registered broker/dealers and are not affiliated with LPL Financial.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

