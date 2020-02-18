SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and systems for the Internet of Things (IoT), and MikroElektronika (Mikroe), an embedded systems designer, producer and retailer, announce availability of a new Click board that uses Adesto’s FT 6050 Smart Transceiver SoC. The plug-and-play FT Click provides a universally accepted interface via a mikroBUS™ socket to nearly any embedded IoT ecosystem so that engineers, developers, and makers can readily prototype thousands of different IoT applications.



FT Click enables developers to evaluate the flexibility and capabilities of Adesto’s FT 6050 SoC, which is designed to modernize and simplify sensor, automation and control networks by using multi-drop twisted pair wiring. The FT 6050 is based on Free Topology (FT), Adesto’s highly robust communication technology that is widely used to connect ‘things’ in industrial environments including buildings, machines, and cities. The flexibility of FT wiring frees the installer from the need to adhere to a strict set of wiring rules, thus reducing the time and expenses of device installation. It also simplifies network expansion by eliminating restrictions on wire routing, splicing, and device placement.

“Our Click boards™ represent the industry standard for designing new IoT applications,” said Aleksandar Mitrovic, Click boards product marketing manager, MikroElektronika. “The FT Click is an ideal fit for our broad portfolio of Click boards, as it provides a highly reliable and proven wired media that developers can use to create industrial IoT applications. We’re excited to offer the FT Click to our broad audience of engineers so they can take advantage of its simplicity and flexibility in their designs regardless of the development system or microcontroller used.”

“We’re delighted to partner with MikroElektronika to create this exciting new Click board that uses our FT 6050 transceiver,” said Raphael Mehrbians, VP and GM of semiconductor products, Adesto. “Developers want to prototype solutions using familiar, open development tools and kits, and with its standards-based design, FT Click delivers that. Developers will quickly discover why FT is the ultimate wired communication technology for industrial IoT. With proven reliability and easy scalability, FT can simplify integration and maintenance of a complete IoT system.”

Getting started with FT Click

To eliminate any learning curve, Adesto is providing sample applications that run on popular development boards and use the open source Node-RED programming tools. Example applications include building management systems/room control, energy monitoring, industrial automation/robotics as well as lighting.

FT Click boards are software compatible with popular tools chains and development boards through downloadable libraries available for Free RTOS, Arduino, Raspberry Pi and STM32Cube. For more complex control and automation networks, it also supports LON® and BACnet communications protocols. FT Click is compatible with major cloud solutions such as IBM Watson IoT and Microsoft Azure Sphere through Adesto’s networking and edge server products. Developers can use the board with Adesto’s portfolio of IoT system solutions with the ability to expand to a full industrial IoT stack from transceiver to network infrastructure to management software.

Attendees at Embedded World , being held in Nuremberg Germany, February 25-27, 2019, can see a hands-on demonstration of the FT Click boards in the Adesto stand #4A-124.

Pricing and Availability

FT Click boards are available now through MikroElektronika at https://www.mikroe.com/ft-click.

Learn more about FT Click at www.adestotech.com/embedded-product/ft-click .

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Adesto, LON, and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Click boards and mikroBUS are trademarks or registered trademarks of MikroElektronika d.o.o. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

