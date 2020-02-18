VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that Fred Colen, CEO of Neovasc, will be participating in the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in New York City. Mr. Colen’s presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. EST.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/

A replay of the webcast will be accessible through the Neovasc investor relations website approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com





Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

Sean.Leous@icrinc.com





Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer