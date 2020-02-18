San Francisco, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt.io, the first Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform transforming traditional pentesting, today announced that it will host its inaugural in-person Shift AppSec Summit: Scaling Security for Rapid Growth in San Francisco on February 26, concurrent with RSA Security Conference 2020. The event gathers some of the most renowned security leaders to explore how application security can integrate and keep pace with development to help keep business secure as companies grow and change.

Programming includes:

Opening remarks from Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt.io

Keynote presentation from Gunter Ollman, Chief Security Officer of the Cloud and AI Security Division at Microsoft

Panel discussion titled “Security Love Languages: How to Win Friends and Influence People” with Caroline Wong (Cobalt.io), Fredrick Lee (Gusto), Coleen Coolidge (Segment), Ty Sbano (Sisense), and Joy Forsythe (Alto Pharmacy).

Panel discussion titled “Fixing Vulnerabilities at Speed: Where Security & Engineering Intersect” with Chris Patalano (Pandora), Denali Lumma (Robinhood), Caleb Sima (Databricks), Kris Lahiri (Egnyte), and Julie Tsai (Roblox).

“The goal of this half-day summit is to explore challenges, lessons learned, and real advice on how to overcome obstacles while scaling security,” said Caroline Wong, Chief Security and Strategy Officer, Cobalt.io. “We are honored to host such visionaries in the security industry who can help shed light on these important topics for organizations of all sizes.”

CyCognito and Saltworks are sponsoring this event. View the full agenda with more details here, and register here today! Can’t make it? Watch via Facebook Live on Cobalt.io’s Facebook page from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

About Cobalt.io

Cobalt.io’s Pentesting as a Service (PtaaS) Platform transforms yesterday’s broken pentest model into a data-driven vulnerability management engine. Fueled by a global talent pool of certified freelancers, Cobalt.io’s platform delivers actionable results that empower agile teams to pinpoint, track, and remediate software vulnerabilities. Hundreds of organizations now benefit from high-quality pentest findings, faster remediation times, and higher ROI for their pentest budget.

Visit cobalt.io to learn how Cobalt.io is securing apps for companies such as Verifone, Vonage, GoDaddy, and Credit Karma, and join us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Attachment

Christina Schultz Cobalt.io press@cobalt.io