ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on March 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. MDT) to report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 771-4371 (inside the U.S.) or 1 (847) 585-4405 (outside the U.S.) and reference the access code 49396999#.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours after the conference call ends on March 17, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1 (888) 843-7419 (inside the U.S.) or 1 (630) 652-3042 (outside the U.S.) and reference the access code 49396999#. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com .

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

