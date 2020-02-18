BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA, today announced that this year’s The eXp Shareholder Summit will be held April 20 - 22 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in the Orlando, Fla. area.



The eXp Shareholder Summit is the company’s annual business-focused event for current and potential shareholders. Guests will receive an update on eXp World Holdings and its companies, and have the opportunity to meet company leadership and members of the board of directors as well as eXp Realty agents, brokers and partners. In addition, useful content will be provided to help agents run a sustainable and productive business.

All shareholders, partners, clients and current and prospective agents are welcome to attend to learn more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. The goal is that every single person leaves with a better understanding of the amazing accomplishments of the past and the incredible growth trajectory ahead.

Full event attendees can take advantage of numerous breakout sessions to learn from some of the best agents in the industry as well as attend XCamp, a self-organized workshop where participants are encouraged to present and discuss any topic of interest.

There will be a complimentary session for shareholders and guests on Monday, April 20. The shareholder session will be recorded and a replay will be available at expworldholdings.com/events shortly after the event.

For the first time, real estate agents considering joining eXp Realty can receive a complimentary, full-event invitation when they attend with a current eXp Realty agent.

For more information or to register, visit expshareholdersummit.com.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 26,000 agents across North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com .

