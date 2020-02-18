BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers , a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in the United States, is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The company has already been treating patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) using Deep TMS at their facilities across the country.



“We are eager to begin utilizing BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet to treat those living with OCD in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metro areas,” said Dr. Misty Borst, medical director at Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers. “Many patients suffering from OCD find that traditional medication therapy does not sufficiently reduce their symptoms. Deep TMS provides a safe and effective option for treating OCD, and we are pleased to be able to offer this treatment to our patients in these regions.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers is a leading provider of TMS treatment for patients across the United States who are living with depression, OCD and other mental illnesses. Greenbrook provides Deep TMS as a stand-alone treatment or with medication and therapy to best fit each patient's unique needs. More information about the company can be found on the website, www.greenbrooktms.com .

About Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers

Operating through 122 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook TMS is a leading provider of TMS, an FDA-cleared, noninvasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and other mental health disorders in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook TMS has provided more than 285,000 TMS treatments to over 8,000 patients struggling with depression. Our commitment is to utilize the latest developments in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to offer our patients the very best care possible.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the Company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

