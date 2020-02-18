SOMERSET, N.J, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that NJ Spine and Wellness selected and has now gone live with CareCloud’s practice management solution CareCloud Central , electronic health record CareCloud Charts , and patient experience management platform Breeze technology, at all of its four locations across New Jersey. NJ Spine and Wellness provides comprehensive care for sports injuries, spine and orthopedic related conditions.



“Our proprietary, SaaS solutions equip leading healthcare practices, such as NJ Spine and Wellness, with tools that enable them to streamline clinical and business workflows, while reducing costs and increasing revenues,” said Stephen Snyder, CEO of MTBC, Inc., the parent company of CareCloud Corporation. “We are honored that NJ Spine and Wellness has selected CareCloud and are pleased to officially welcome them on board.”

“Our goal is to help our clients get better faster by providing the medical care and wellness services they need under one roof and by using state-of-the-art technology in every aspect of what we do,” said Nick Bufano, Chief Executive Officer of NJ Spine and Wellness. “CareCloud’s technology frees our staff to spend more time treating, connecting and collaborating with our patients, helping us to create the high-tech environment and overall enjoyable experience that we’re known for in the communities we serve.”

“Although implementing new technology can be challenging, CareCloud’s approach helped us avoid major disruptions to our business or to patient experience. That ease of use will also help us as we integrate additional apps in the future,” Bufano added.

Founded in 2000, NJ Spine and Wellness has been providing comprehensive care for over 20 years and is among the fastest-growing private companies in New Jersey, with locations in Old Bridge, Matawan, Freehold and East Brunswick. The group offers a comprehensive suite of medical and wellness services including pain management, physical therapy, chiropractic care, orthopedic care, acupuncture, occupational therapy, sports medicine, neuro rehabilitation and regenerative medicine. NJ Spine and Wellness continues to expand both its team of doctors and staff, as well as their clinic locations across New Jersey. The group credits its growth in part to its patient-focused approach, which includes providing a holistic, modern and digital experience at every step of the patient journey.

“NJ Spine and Wellness is using modern technology strategically and with precision to benefit all aspects of their business,” said Greg Shorten, CareCloud’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our team is honored and excited to help them apply new technology to solve age-old problems that have held practices back and to help them grow their presence in the region. Through CareCloud’s open architecture, NJ Spine and Wellness is able to integrate administrative and clinical data with data related to patient engagement activities into one seamless digital workflow.”

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com .

SOURCE: MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200