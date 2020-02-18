BOCHUM, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay, a leading provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced the launch of the VMRay Global Channel Partner Program in 2020 as outlined in the announcement of its Series B round of funding in September 2019. Channel veteran Zac Kenney, has been appointed Channel Sales Manager to lead channel sales go-to-market efforts with a growing product portfolio and expanded channel partner programs. These efforts offer partners a simple and flexible way to add VMRay’s best-of-breed malware analysis and detection capabilities to their portfolio.



“VMRay is formalizing and expanding its existing successful partner program to include technical, sales & marketing training, sales enablement materials, marketing development funds, and localized landing pages that will now allow us to scale this program into global markets,” said Carsten Willems, co-founder of VMRay. “We’ve also made significant investments both in terms of increased funding along with the dedication of additional internal resources that taken together demonstrate our continued commitment to building a rich and vibrant partner ecosystem.”



VMRay’s go-to-market channel partners currently include Value Added Resellers (VARs), MDRs, MSSPs, Distribution and Fulfillment partners across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas that have expertise in both the Public as well as the Private Sector.

“As malware has grown more sophisticated and pervasive, it’s more important than ever to be able to offer and integrate the best solutions in the market to our customers,” said Joon Pang, CEO for Coontec, Value-Added Reseller based in Seoul. “VMRay has distinguished itself in the crowded threat detection market by being able to detect evasive malware through its unique hypervisor-based monitoring technology. We are confident that our customers will continue to see the immense value VMRay’s product portfolio provides to their security teams.”

VMRay Global Channel Program Partners gain access to the VMRay Platform and its suite of interconnected malware analysis and threat detection solutions, which include:

VMRay Analyzer: Purpose-built for malware analysts, incident responders, and security researchers, VMRay Analyzer is a dynamic analysis engine enabling true evasion resistance, full visibility into malware behavior and concise, noise-free results.

VMRay Detector : Delivers rapid, fully-automated threat detection at scale from diverse sources, without the need for human interaction.

: Delivers rapid, fully-automated threat detection at scale from diverse sources, without the need for human interaction. VMRay Email Threat Defender: Automates the rapid scanning, extraction and analysis of inbound emails for known and suspected threats, enabling an accelerated response to threats that bypass traditional email gateway defenses.

“We recognize that the business landscape has changed for our partners and with that in mind, we designed the VMRay Global Channel Partner Program to be as simple and streamlined as possible so they can focus on what they do best,” said Zac Kenney, Channel Sales Manager for VMRay. “Our channel program represents one of our key strategic and investment priorities in 2020 and we are excited to extend our world-class malware analysis and detection solutions to our partners and add value to their customers.”

Learn more about VMRay’s Global Channel Program during their upcoming webcast on March 4th. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9183550329080855051

More information about joining the VMRay Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://www.vmray.com/partners/malware-detection-partners/

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com

