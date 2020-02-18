New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019.



Advances from Customers

On March 5, 2018, the Company entered into separate agreements with two sales agents. Pursuant to the agreements, the Company authorized the agents to market the Company’s Safe Campus Management System. The term of the agreements is for five years and will expire on March 6, 2023 and July 1, 2023, respectively. In accordance with ASU 2016-08, Principal versus Agent Considerations (ASC 606), the Company determined that it was the principal in these two contracts and as such, the Company recorded the payments received from the two sales agents as advances. The Company will recognize revenue from these contracts as the sales agents sell the products and services to third parties.

As of December 31 and June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $1,300,638 and $1,318,897 of advances from the sales agents, respectively.

Revenue

The Company did not generate any revenue during three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling expenses were $58,146 and $71,973 for the three months December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Selling expenses were $109,321 and $148,852 for the six months December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in selling expenses was primarily attributed to a decrease in salary expenses.

General and administration expenses increased $362,575, or 131.6% from $275,582 during the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $638,157 during the same period in 2019. The increases were attributed to increases in rent expenses and approximately $285,000 of capitalized technology was expensed during three months ended December 31, 2019. General and administration expenses increased $443,263, or 88.2% from $502,153 during the six months ended December 31, 2018 to $945,416 during the same period in 2019. The increases were attributed to increases in rent expenses and approximately $285,000 of capitalized technology was expensed during three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company incurred research and development expenses of $69,158 and $120,365 during the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, comparing $41,114 and $103,885 during the same period in 2018. The increase was attributed to the increase in salary expense since the Company hired more staff in research and development department.

Net Loss

Due to our lack of recurring revenue, the Company generated net losses of $751,032 and $1,148,018 for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, $379,712 and $743,937 for the same period in 2018.

Cash and Financial Position

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $ 2,804,740, compared to $ 6,072,637 as of June 30, 2019.

The Company had a working capital of $ 1,105,913 as of December 31, 2019 compared to working capital of $4,568,461 as of June 30, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1,572,243 during the six months ended December 31, 2019, which consisted of the Company’s net loss of $1,148,018, offset by depreciation and amortization of $13,186, a change of prepaid expenses and other current assets of $271,654, and a change of accrued expenses and other payables of $163,636.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled $1,608,538 for the six months ended December 31, 2019, which primarily related to cash paid for the acquisition of office furniture and equipment of $208,538, and for intangible assets of $1,400,000.

Net cash used in financing activities was $84,227 during the six months ended December 31, 2019, which primarily consisted of payment of a shareholder loan, net of $84,227.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 2,804,740 $ 6,072,637 Inventory 74,432 73,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 253,621 105,932 Total Current Assets 3,132,793 6,251,863 Property and equipment, net 242,458 41,116 Intangible assets, net 1,951,504 555,811 Prepaid expense - non current 126,396 - Escrow 600,000 600,000 Right-of-use assets 1,114,892 - Total Assets $ 7,168,043 $ 7,448,790 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 52,771 $ 13,088 Accrued expenses and other payables 93,996 264,684 Advances from customer 1,300,638 1,318,897 Loan payable-shareholder - 86,733 Operating lease liabilities 579,475 - Total Current Liabilities 2,026,880 1,683,402 Other liability Operating lease liabilities 535,417 - Total Other Liability 535,417 - Total Liabilities 2,562,297 1,683,402.0 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 20,943,846 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 20,944 20,944 Additional paid-in capital 11,104,666 11,104,666 Accumulated comprehensive income 178,281 189,906 Deficit (6,698,145 ) (5,550,128 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,605,746 5,765,388 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 7,168,043 $ 7,448,790

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Cost of goods sold 194 - 194 - Gross defict (194 ) - (194 ) - Operating expenses: Selling expenses 58,146 71,973 109,321 148,852 General and administrative expenses 638,157 275,582 945,416 502,153 Research and development expenses 69,158 41,114 120,365 103,885 Total operating expenses: 765,460 388,669 1,175,102 754,890 Loss from operations (765,654 ) (388,669 ) (1,175,296 ) (754,890 ) Other income (expense) : Other (expense) income, net 3,088 460 (6,416 ) (3,465 ) Interest income 11,534 8,497 33,694 14,418 Total other income 14,622 8,957 27,278 10,953 Net loss (751,032 ) (379,712 ) (1,148,018 ) (743,937 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (18,238 ) (7,450 ) (11,625 ) 24,123 Total comprehensive loss $ (769,270 ) $ (387,162 ) $ (1,159,643 ) $ (719,814 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 20,943,846 19,445,150 20,943,846 19,308,455

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)