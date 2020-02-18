Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DNA Brands is pleased to provide a shareholder update on the progress of the company to date and new business opportunities the company has been in advanced talks with.



Currently the company has two business lines, which are as follows:

1). The company owns a two-time Award-Winning energy drink line that consists of eight flavors. Currently, DNA Energy Brands’ proprietary line of carbonated energy drinks includes Original, Cryo-berry, Citrus, Sugar Free Citrus, and Molecular Melon. Along with its carbonated line of energy drinks, DNA Energy currently has three milk-based energy coffees that are fortified with Omega 3. Those include Caramel Macchiato, Vanilla Latte and Mocha, (with the right partner DNA would consider a launch of a CBD drink line.)

2). The company also has a fleet agreement with Ridesharerentals.com (which recently listed on the Nasdaq). To date, this fleet agreement has been the primary source of revenue for the company.

Over the past 9 months while working with a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, DNA Brands filed and qualified for a Reg A offering with the SEC. This offering will now allow the company and business to grow. The Reg A/ SEC offering EDGAR filing can be viewed by clicking on the link below:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=DNA+BRANDS+INC&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

New Business Opportunities

In addition to its Rideshare business and while going through the Reg A process, DNA’s management has been evaluating various business opportunities. With the Reg A offering now in place, DNA Brands has been in discussions with several businesses, conducting extensive due diligence on each one of them.

The following in order of preference, is a list of serious acquisition candidates who have expressed interest in pairing with DNA Brands:

1). DNA has identified and been in talks with a very unique Industrial Hemp Farm that already holds all the necessary state and municipal licenses in place to cultivate Industrial Hemp. This farm already has several Branded Lines, and works with one of the largest buyers of hemp in the State of California. In the coming weeks, DNA will look to partner with, acquire, or form a joint venture with said farm. DNA will look to begin accumulating interest in the hemp farm as it is scaled. It will also look to acquire the farm and/or other farms in the surrounding area.

Hemp can be found in a variety of products (more than 25,000 products by estimate can be made from hemp). Considering the costs for growing hemp are low, it’s estimated that net returns from hemp can be quite profitable per acre. Revenue range estimates are anywhere from $35K-$60K per acre.

2). DNA has identified what it believes to be the First Solar Digital Marketing Brokerage Company of its kind, with an existing call center, and an online sales force that can be scaled exponentially over a 90 day period. DNA believes this company will revolutionize and disrupt the solar sales industry, and is in active talks to acquire said company.

According to IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions (which trades on the NYSE), the American and European Solar industry has grown sevenfold in the last decade, and is slated in the coming years for continued double digit growth.

http://news.ihsmarkit.com/prviewer/release_only/slug/bizwire-2020-1-7-solar-installations-to-grow-by-additional-142-gw-in-2020-seven-times-the-worlds-total-solar-installations-a-decade-ago

3). DNA has been in talks with an International Food Distribution Company from the Philippines, with existing revenues of about $3 million USD. Aside from listing and diversifying in the US, one of the main interests of this group would be to relaunch the DNA Energy Drink Line in the Philippines and surrounding regions.

4). Lastly DNA has identified an International Banking License (referred to as a Financiera/ Mini Bank) in the Country of Panama. This mini bank will specialize in handling speculative transactions such as CBD, Medical Marijuana, Hemp, the unbankable, digital currencies, payday and auto loans at an international level. The banking license also comes with 100 Acres of pristine agricultural farmland in Chiguiri Arriba, District of Penonome, Province of Cocle, in the Republic of Panama.

Land values in the country of Panama have been rising steadily. The 100 acres is not only valuable for potential cannabis production in the future (although there is a bill in the legislature presently to legalize medical cannabis, it has yet to be passed into law). This land is potentially very valuable for either agricultural purposes or for future development (residential). The land in Chiguiri Arriba has everything necessary that makes it a highly sought after piece of real estate. It has a very nice paved road adjacent to the property, along with electricity and water on site.

“Several companies have expressed their interest as acquisition candidates, and DNA is now in a position to provide a mechanism to do just that. To date, DNA Brands has been in extensive talks. Expeditious progress is being made towards bringing one or more of these businesses into the DNA Brands holding company. I will be traveling later this month to these regions to secure said business agreements. Once an acquisition (s) is completed, the company will take immediate action to become PCAOB audited to qualify for a higher tiered exchange,” stated CEO Adrian Mckenzie.

Current Share Structure

The current Authorized Shares are: 3,613,000,000 common shares Authorized. The breakdown is as follows:

1). There are approximately 770 Million common shares Issued and Outstanding, of which Adrian McKenzie, CEO of DNA Brands owns 680 Million shares (restricted), which leaves about 104 million shares in the Float (Public hands). At present, that makes the company 88% Insider owned.

2). 2.5 Billion shares of common stock have been reserved for the Reg A offering. These shares will only be issued over time to our investment banking partner, as per investment needed to grow the company.

3). The Only Preferred shares issued and valid are the Series F Shares, which are the voting Shares, Held by CEO Adrian McKenzie.

Please Note: The share count described on OTC markets is not accurate. For reasons unknown, OTC markets has included the 2.5 Billion REG A Reserved shares, as issued. THEY ARE NOT. To date, there has only been 25 million shares issued from the Reg A offering. Once the company pays the necessary fees to OTC markets in the coming weeks, DNA will work with its transfer agent and OTC Markets to correct this information.





CEO Adrian McKenzie finished by stating the following: “I want to thank the shareholders of DNA Brands for their continued support and patience to get to this point. These are very exciting times for the company. In the coming weeks, I will look to provide updates on a more material and frequent basis. Now I can focus 100% of my attention on the growth of the company. Stay tuned for forthcoming updates.”

About DNA Brands Inc.

DNA Brands is a Holding company. The primary asset of the company is the two-time Award-Winning energy drink line (DNA ENERGY). At present the company owns all the IP that developed the award winning energy drink line. In addition the company has a fleet agreement with Ridesharerentals.com whereby the company has a fleet of cars it rents to Uber and Lyft Drivers.

DISCLAIMER

