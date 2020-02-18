LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( AGTK ) www.AgritekHoldings.com , a fully integrated, active real estate investor and white label provide for popular hemp brands, today announced that the Company was named the number one from a list of 25 undervalued cannabis companies as the top short term investment by CANNAINVESTOR Magazine this week.



CANNAINVESTOR Magazine is a monthly subscription based digital magazine with an exclusive focus on Cannabis finance that delivers convenient insights on publicly-traded and privately-held cannabis companies through informative articles, company profiles, and market trends that inform and educate investors; attracting inquisitive, highly engaged digital audiences around the globe.

Agritek Holdings received the number one spot on the unbiased, non-paid for edition of the Top 25 Stocks within the cannabis sector as a short term leader and undervalued company for potential investment. The full magazine feature may be seen here:

https://view.joomag.com/cannainvestor-magazine-february-2020/0967272001572229933?short

“Our message is slowly starting to gain momentum with a larger investment audience as we continue with what I believe to be the most logical plan for this sector moving forward. Our growing portfolio of real estate holdings including GMP facilities and green house operations focused primarily on hemp production and manufacturing of our white label brands will soon translate to meaningful shareholder value in my opinion, as we continue our turnaround strategy,” stated B. Michael Friedman, interim CEO of Agritek Holdings Inc. “I want to thank CANNAINVESTOR Magazine for this important recognition, and we look forward to doing a more in-depth feature profile on Agritek Holdings so that all investors may further understand our story and value as an emerging growth public company and investment with this publication and others in the near future,” further stated Friedman.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( www.AgritekHoldings.com ), is a fully integrated, active real estate investor and advisor of white label brands in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related real estate holdings. The hemp based raw material and products produced at facilities owned by Agritek Holdings and leased back to licensed operators are then used for retail branded CBD, CBG and Hemp oil extract products sold around the world. Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact:

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

www.AgritekHoldings.com

305.721.2727