Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (“UAS”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sectors, today announced that the Saskatoon Police Service have renewed their support and service agreement with Draganfly through 2020.



Draganfly and the Saskatoon Police have been collaborating since 2008 on the use of RPAS in emergency services applications. During this relationship spanning more than a decade, Draganfly has supplied UAV flight services, hardware, and consulting to the Saskatoon Police Service while gaining invaluable feedback and insight into police operations. With the renewal of this support contract, Draganfly will continue to support the Saskatoon Police Services drone operations through December 2020.

The Saskatoon Police utilize drone technology for numerous investigations including forensics data collection at severe and fatal vehicle accidents as well as homicide and violent crime scenes. Draganfly assists with UAV operations, while police inspectors direct the scene and data collection.

Draganfly is able to efficiently capture the entire scene allowing the Saskatoon Police Service to create orthorectified 3D models and maps using photogrammetry software to take accurate measurements of the scene. This technology helps to speed up the data collection process. Rather than needing to take accurate and detailed measurements from the ground, the investigative team can rely on aerial imagery and the 3D model to fill in the gaps which can save critical and valuable time.

“Our investigators here at the Saskatoon Police Service have benefited greatly from our ongoing relationship with Draganfly. This UAV technology has assisted us in gathering important scene evidence for very serious investigations in an efficient and cost-effective way. Ultimately, we’ve been able to improve our collision and crime scene analyses and use the unique drone-only vantage point to enhance the articulation of critical evidence in court,” said Staff Sergeant Nolan Berg of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Draganfly has a distinguished history in working with public safety and police service organizations. In 2013 a UAV made by Draganfly was recognized for its role in locating a man who went missing in May 2013. Images from a camera on the craft led searchers to a man who had become lost in a wooded area after being in a vehicle accident. It was the first time in the world a drone aircraft was used to save someone's life and that drone now sits in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

"We are extremely pleased by the renewal of this agreement as it continues to show the confidence that the Saskatoon Police has in Draganfly’s leading technology and the ability for that technology to make a difference in the community.” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About the Saskatoon Police Service

Established in 1903, the Saskatoon Police Service is the municipal police service for Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, serving and protecting a community of over 270,000 in western Canada. As part of the community, the SPS provides a service based on excellence to ensure a safe and secure environment. The dedication of our staff, coupled with innovation and technology, establish the SPS as a leader in policing across the country.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

