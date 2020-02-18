TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of the Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that Rich Fitzgerald, SMTC’s Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME) Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to have Rich join AME’s board of directors as he brings an extensive track record leading high-performing manufacturing organizations. As a director-at-large, Rich will play a key role in setting the path forward for the association, supporting our mission and goals, and providing guidance and direction to the association’s president, management team and staff,” said William C. Fierle, chair of the AME board of directors.

“I am honored to be selected to join the AME’s Board of Directors. I am looking forward to contributing to AME’s mission and sharing my experience with others in the organization,” said Rich Fitzgerald, SMTC Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to his current role as SMTC’s Chief Operating Officer, where he is responsible for managing SMTC’s Global Operations, spanning facilities and production to design and engineering, and sourcing and supply chain, Fitzgerald held senior leadership roles at Avnet, Qual-Pro Corporation, and CTS Corporation, also in supply chain and operations management. Earlier in his career, Fitzgerald was an integral part of the Lean Manufacturing implementation team at Intel Corporation. Prior to joining Intel, he was a commissioned officer and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Fitzgerald earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maryland – Robert H. Smith School of Business.

About the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

Since its founding in 1985, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) has grown into the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association’s 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members discover and implement new continuous improvement strategies in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit www.ame.org .

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

Investor Relations Contact