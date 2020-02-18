MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, is saddened to announce the passing of long serving board member, David Thomson. Mr. Thomson passed away Thursday, February 13th at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto at the age of 80.



“Mr. Thomson joined goeasy’s Board of Directors in 2012 and has been a valued advisor to the Company, helping to guide the organization through its rapid stage of growth,” said David Ingram, goeasy’s Executive Chairman. “In his role of Audit Committee Chair, he served as an invaluable resource to the Company and his stewardship was instrumental in helping the Company manage the evolution of its capital structure. Mr. Thomson was a disciplined individual who retained old fashioned principles for good manners, integrity and was a true gentleman. He will be remembered for the encouragement and belief he had in the Company and the management team, including a shared vision of helping get non-prime Canadians back to bank credit.”

“David was an incredible individual who will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. I was lucky enough to call him a dear friend for nearly 60 years and remained inspired by his humility, dedication to his family and friends and his great wisdom as a business leader,” said Donald K. Johnson, goeasy’s Chairman Emeritus. “His contributions to goeasy over the past 8 years were numerous. A proud Canadian, he will be sadly missed by the goeasy organization and the many others whose lives he has touched.”

Mr. Thomson began his career in politics serving as an aide and advisor in the Prime Minister's Office before transitioning into commercial real estate in the 1970’s. He worked in Edmonton, Alberta with Oxford Development Group where he held the position of Executive Vice President. He later moved over to Great West Life Properties where he was President. Mr. Thomson was also the Chairman of the Toronto Dominion Bank Private Giving Foundation.

David will be greatly missed by those that knew him and our sincere condolences go out to his wife, children, grandchildren and to the many that were lucky to call him a friend and mentor.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.9 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.9 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788