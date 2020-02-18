NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of technology for the connected jobsite, today announced that its Spot-r IoT network and wearable technology has been successfully deployed by Apex Building Group, a New York-based construction management firm, in partnership with Gilbane Development Company. The technology has increased Apex’s jobsite visibility, safety, security and workforce management during renovation of 15 multifamily complexes in the Bronx, which are managed by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).



“Our mission is to strengthen and revitalize communities by developing, building and restoring affordable and mixed-income housing, and a cornerstone of that mission is ensuring the safety and security of all tenants and workers,” said Lee Brathwaite, CEO, Apex Building Group. “Spot-r is helping us accomplish this by letting us see who is on the jobsite at all times, and offering push-button alerts for any emergencies. This IoT system provides exponential advantages over our previous system of manual safety checks and headcounts to account for workers, which was very time-consuming and lacked the accuracy of specific worker location and activities.”

Apex is using Spot-r to maintain a controlled and secure environment for workers, which translates into greater safety and comfort for the tenants who are occupying the multifamily buildings during construction. Spot-r, which operates on a proprietary communication network, provides real-time worker location and safety data to manage risk; detects falls to enable faster response; and enables workers to report hazards or signal distress. Apex also uses the technology’s real-time data collection capabilities to track time and attendance to ensure compliance to New York City prevailing wage laws , and create smoother payroll processes.

“Apex is using IoT strategically to provide critical insight across its expansive jobsite,” said Robert Costantini, CEO, Triax Technologies. “We’re pleased that Spot-r is helping Apex realize peace of mind by boosting safety and security for tenants and workers alike, while ensuring compliance to the prevailing wage laws. Apex is also able to unlock new efficiencies and improve operations as it works to revitalize and expand New York City’s housing units.”

“Gilbane Development Company and our partners are proud to utilize Spot-r technology through Apex as we work together to provide much-needed upgrades and preservation of affordable housing while creating new employment opportunities and community spaces in the Bronx,” noted Ed Broderick, president and CEO of Gilbane Development Company. “Through the Rental Assistance Demonstration (“RAD”) program, our team will enhance the quality of life for residents and improve the long-term financial viability of the properties.”

Apex’s extensive projects cover 15 buildings, one of which is an occupied 312-unit building with six wings. The work entails rehabbing apartment units, renovating bathrooms and kitchens and updating electrical infrastructure. The project is representative of the inherently complex construction environment, with hundreds of workers completing various tasks in disparate and sometimes isolated areas – making it nearly impossible to know where anyone is at any one time using traditional methods. Now, with Spot-r’s real-time worker location and safety data, Apex has visibility across the jobsite.

About Apex Building Group

Apex is a New York-based MBE-certified, full service general contracting, construction management and real estate development company with over 20 years of industry experience in occupied renovation, gut rehabilitation and ground-up new construction of affordable mixed-use residential development. The company is committed to strengthening and revitalizing communities through development of new, and restoration of existing, affordable and mixed-income housing.

About Gilbane Development Company

Gilbane Development Company is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a private holding company in its fifth generation of family ownership and management. Gilbane Development Company provides a full slate of real estate development and project management services. Completed projects incorporate every aspect of real estate including affordable housing, student housing, multifamily and single-family residential communities, mixed-use developments, corporate headquarters, healthcare facilities, operational/data/distribution centers, R&D/manufacturing facilities, and many types of facilities delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.gilbaneco.com/development/.

About Triax Technologies

Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers a fully connected IoT jobsite platform through a proprietary communication hub designed for construction, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its flagship Spot-r system elevates jobsite visibility, safety and security while minimizing risk by connecting workers, equipment and project managers through a scalable, minimal infrastructure network, sensors and a cloud-based dashboard. By providing real-time, data-driven visibility into jobsite access, worker and equipment location, manpower and safety incidents, Spot-r enables intelligent, actionable insight, helping firms streamline processes and work smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn.

More information can be found at: https://www.triaxtec.com/.

