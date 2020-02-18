Dream Las Vegas set to open with 450 guest rooms & suites and seven dynamic dining & nightlife venues, including epic rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, and two additional bar & lounge concepts on the gaming floor, in 2023.

Dream Las Vegas set to open with 450 guest rooms & suites and seven dynamic dining & nightlife venues, including epic rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, and two additional bar & lounge concepts on the gaming floor, in 2023.

Dream Las Vegas set to open with 450 guest rooms & suites and seven dynamic dining & nightlife venues, including epic rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, and two additional bar & lounge concepts on the gaming floor, in 2023.

Dream Las Vegas set to open with 450 guest rooms & suites and seven dynamic dining & nightlife venues, including epic rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, and two additional bar & lounge concepts on the gaming floor, in 2023.

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrated hotel and brand management company Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to debut its flagship lifestyle brand Dream Hotels in Las Vegas with a free-standing 450-room luxury lifestyle hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. The signing of Dream Las Vegas with local developers Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments marks an exciting new chapter in the continued growth and expansion of the company and its namesake lifestyle brand Dream Hotels. Construction on Dream Las Vegas is expected to begin in early 2021.

"Today’s announcement is a testament to the strength of our brands, setting the tone for what is sure to be another record year of strategic growth momentum for Dream Hotel Group,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “Las Vegas is a destination much like the Dream Hotels brand, marked by a vibrancy, youthful energy, and dynamic arts and entertainment scene unlike any other. Together with innovative development partners Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments, it is our goal to create an experience-driven property that surpasses expectations, blending forward-thinking design, progressive programming and world-class hospitality with unmatched dining and nightlife; a one-stop, highly energized destination in the heart of Sin City.”

Set to open in 2023, Dream Las Vegas will feature 450 chic and stylish, well-appointed guest rooms and suites, seven highly-activated dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, three feature restaurants, two additional bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, and a grab-and-go café on the street level, as well as 12,000 square feet of private meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and on-site parking.

Global architectural firm DLR Group is the designer and executive architect working closely with national general contractor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. on the project. The 21-story luxury hotel tower will feature a diverse mix of dramatic venues distributed vertically throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design. The undulating contemporary design will feature a lustrous glass and metal façade, boasting stylistic details such as radiused corners, spacious double-height terraces, oversized windows and a unique aerodynamic character influenced by its context. When complete, Dream Las Vegas and its distinctly iconic architecture, will introduce a new and refreshing luxury lifestyle focused hotel and a, innovative and welcome addition to the Sin City skyline.

“There is no shortage of mega-resorts in Las Vegas, but there is a lack of boutique hotels that offer a more intimate curated experience,” said David Daneshforooz, CEO of Contour and Las Vegas native. “A ground-up Dream hotel with its world-class food and beverage offerings was an obvious choice for a boutique execution on this site and will be a great addition to the Las Vegas Strip. It’s a pleasure working with the folks at Dream Hotel Group; they are passionate about what they do, have an amazing vision for hospitality and F&B, and have a wonderful family-oriented culture. We are honored to be a part of bringing Dream Vegas to life.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Dream Hotel Group to deliver their amazing product to the Las Vegas market,” added Shopoff Realty Investments’ President and CEO William Shopoff. “We look forward to creating an exciting and vibrant experience. This location won’t just be close to the action –- it will be the heart of it, especially with the Raiders games within a few miles.”

“It’s an honor to bring this milestone partnership forward between Contour, Shopoff Realty Investments and Dream Hotel Group,” said Judy Chen, Director of Development, Dream Hotel Group. “Las Vegas is one of the most exciting, entertainment-fueled cities in the world and the new addition of a free-standing, ground-up Dream Hotel located directly on the Las Vegas Strip will deliver an even bigger, bolder, brighter reason to visit Sin City.”

Centrally located on famed Las Vegas Blvd., across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club, Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Adjacent to the private aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport, two short blocks from the new Allegiant Stadium (future home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders), and nearby T-Mobile Arena (home to the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and countless entertainment events, including the Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Strait to Vegas, a concert residency by country music star George Strait), Dream Las Vegas is well-situated to capitalize on the southward compression of the new Las Vegas developments, as well as the numerous hotels and casinos along S. Las Vegas Blvd., catering to local residents and hotel guests alike.

The news follows that of the recent signings of Dream San Antonio, Dream Memphis, The Bight by Dream Hotel Group in Turks and Caicos, and Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

With 16 hotels open today and another 20+ locations in various stages of development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group remains one of the fastest growing independent lifestyle hotel companies in the world.

###

About Dream Hotels

Dream Hotels are individually curated properties that together comprise a unique narrative. The brand is underwritten by a design philosophy that is both surreal and contemporarily chic. Located in the United States and abroad, the design of each property is informed by its locale and taken to Dream status by a pool of world-renowned architects and interior designers. The result is a stay experience well-suited to the discerning traveler who seeks comfort in a truly cosmopolitan atmosphere. For more information, please visit www.dreamhotels.com.

About Dream Hotel Group

Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most highly competitive hotel environments, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Bangkok and most recently Nashville. Home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal, Unscripted Hotels and By Dream Hotel Group brands, Dream Hotel Group encompasses three business lines: Proprietary Brands, Hotel Management, and Dining & Nightlife. The company is committed to the philosophy that forward-thinking design, service and guest experiences should be available across all market segments. Dream Hotel Group is dedicated to offering travelers an authentic connection to their chosen destination through a truly original approach. For more information, please visit www.dreamhotelgroup.com and follow @dreamhotelgroup on Twitter.

About Contour

Contour is a privately owned opportunistic real estate firm that develops, owns, and operates property throughout the United States. For additional information, please visit www.contourre.com or call (800) 964-8110.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Attachments

Katie Fontana Dream Hotel Group 212 474 9890 kfontana@dreamhotelgroup.com Bianca Pappas Rubenstein PR 212 805 3063 bpappas@rubensteinpr.com