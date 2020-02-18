New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global rugged servers market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401869/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global rugged servers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of cloud applications.

In addition, emergence of containerized data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global rugged servers market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global rugged servers market is segmented as below:

end-userMilitary, defense, and aerospaceEnterprise



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global rugged servers market growth

This study identifies emergence of containerized data centers as the prime reasons driving the global rugged servers market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global rugged servers market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global rugged servers market, including some of the vendors such as Core Systems, Crystal Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EMET Computing, Enoch Systems LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Sparton Corp., Systel Inc. and Trenton Systems Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





