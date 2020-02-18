ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), the state-designated health information exchange (HIE) for Georgia, has launched a new service that allows healthcare providers to share a copy of their patients’ lab results via a secure, searchable GaHIN repository. The new service reflects GaHIN’s focus on making patient health information available at the point of care to improve care quality and reduce costs.
Benefits of sharing patients’ lab results:
Providers must opt-in to participate by completing an electronic authorization on the GaHIN website. Alternatively, they can print out a PDF and email or mail it back. Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest lab services in Georgia, is the first reference lab to participate in the program. GaHIN is currently working with other lab service organizations to make their results available.
“We are pleased to expand the scope of GaHIN’s interoperable capabilities, but most importantly, provide access to additional patient laboratory results which is vital in the delivery of the best care possible,” said Pam Matthews, RN, MBA, FHIMSS, CPHIMS, Executive Operating Officer of GaHIN. “This service should really benefit smaller providers, including those in rural and underserved areas, who currently may be relying on patients to deliver a printout or CD of their lab results. The ability to easily share a copy of test results across providers avoids unnecessary and duplicate tests while reducing overall costs. Patient satisfaction of the care process improves especially with the avoidance of non-reimbursable test procedures.”
GaHIN’s members include regional HIEs, hospital systems, physician groups and individual practitioners. GaHIN’s products, which are available at no cost to qualified healthcare professionals, include:
About Georgia Health Information Network
Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information, so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN’s two products, GeorgiaDirect and Georgia ConnectedCare, connect providers statewide and nationally and are available at no charge for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org
