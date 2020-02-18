ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a payment technology coined as the “Netflix of credit card processing,” today announces two major milestones: ranking first on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020 and ranking among nine payments companies on the Forbes Fintech 50 2020 list. Fattmerchant saves businesses time and money through its subscription-based model and fully integrated Omni platform.



“Being recognized as the best processor in America by U.S. News & World Report is just validation of everything we have been disrupting in our industry. We have always believed that merchants deserved better with a flat, easy-to-understand payment model and technology that helps their business succeed – and we are delivering upon that value,” said Suneera Madhani, Fattmerchant CEO and founder. “Being recognized as no. 1 alongside Square is humbling and just fuels us to continue to serve thousands more customers who deserve the best Omni channel payment experience.”

Fattmerchant earned a 360 Overall Rating of 4.1 out of 5 on the U.S. News & World Report list, the highest score given. In addition to tying with Square for the top spot, Fattmerchant was also named “Best for Higher-Volume Businesses.” U.S. News 360 Reviews evaluated Fattmerchant for its fees and plans, hardware and software options, features and integrations, performance, ease of use, customer service and overall methodology.

The Forbes Fintech 50 evaluates the most innovative fintech companies in 2020, named as such for their growth and ability to make it easier, faster and more efficient to use financial services. Fattmerchant was included as one of only nine payments companies on the list. Forbes recognized Fattmerchant for its powerful yet easy-to-use platform, Omni, which brings in-store and online payments together with detailed analytics – all in one place.

“Prior to Fattmerchant, the payments ecosystem was missing a level of transparency, ease of use and platform connectivity,” continued Madhani. “We set out to break down decades-old practices and change the perception that payment processing is antiquated. From this, we built a technology-based solution that merchants actually look forward to using for the overall health of their business. This latest recognition serves as validation that 2020 will be Fattmerchant’s biggest, most innovative year yet for us – and our partners.”

Apart from its recent industry honors, Fattmerchant was also named one of Orlando Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work and drives a culture of innovation and disruption. For more information about Fattmerchant and to request a savings consultation, visit www.fattmerchant.com.

About Fattmerchant:

Fattmerchant is a company with a platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with its subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

