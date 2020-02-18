New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vendor Management Software Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048567/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of cloud-based software.

In addition, ntroduction of vendor management mobile apps is anticipated to boost the growth of the global vendor management software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global vendor management software market is segmented as below:

end-userBFSIretailmanufacturingothersdeploymentOn-premisescloud-based



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global vendor management software market growth

This study identifies ntroduction of vendor management mobile apps as the prime reasons driving the global vendor management software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global vendor management software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global vendor management software market, including some of the vendors such as Corcentric LLC, Coupa Software Inc., Intelex Technologies ULC, International Business Machines Corp., LogicGate Inc., MasterControl Inc., MetricStream Inc., Proactis Holdings Plc, SAP SE and Zycus Inc .



