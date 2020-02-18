TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming conferences:



BMO 29 th Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held in Hollywood, Florida from February 23 rd -26 th , 2020 at The Diplomat Resort.

to be held in Hollywood, Florida from February 23 -26 , 2020 at The Diplomat Resort. PDAC 2020 to be held in Toronto, Ontario from March 1st-4th, 2020 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Revival Gold will be in booth IE2507. A corporate presentation will be given on March 3rd, 2020 at 3:30pm in the Gold Exploration Session 5 in Room 802, MTCC South Building.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold currently has approximately 52.9 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $0.7 million as of December 31st, 2019. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

