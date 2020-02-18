BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons, the IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), has once again been named as one of the 50 best Managed IT Companies in Canada by TechnoPlanet.



This award was announced in early February at an awards gala for all winning companies. “As we continue to grow across the country as part of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Canada, it is amazing to be recognized for the work that the entire team does,” said Ted Garner, President of IT Weapons. “Knowing that our team has consistently kept the quality of service and operational excellence at such a high standard is a huge source of pride.”

The 50 Best list is awarded to the top Managed Services providers in Canada that can successfully prove that they excel in every area of business operations, from business vision, strategy, leadership, management, sales process, marketing, finance, operations, help desk/support, product, supplier and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.



About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates.

Twitter @ITWeapons , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

CONTACT INFORMATION



Jaymin Brahmbhatt, Communications Specialist

IT Weapons

(905) 494-1040

jaymin.brahmbhatt@itweapons.com



