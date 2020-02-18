Austin, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) partnered with a network of participating mortgage companies and loan officers to help 9,397 Texas families and individuals purchase a home in 2019. These dedicated mortgage professionals played a key role in helping Texans access TSAHC’s programs by spreading awareness of the programs and helping eligible home buyers complete the application process.

TSAHC’s home buyer programs, known as the Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home Loan Programs, provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits that can make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income families.

In total, TSAHC provided more than $1.35 billion in mortgage loans and $50 million in down payment assistance to home buyers in 2019. Additionally, 2,878 of the 9,397 families assisted were able to access a federal mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC recently honored the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2019. With more than 2,500 loan officers originating at least one loan in 2019, this is a remarkable achievement.

Jordan O’Brien with Cardinal Financial Company assisted 137 home buyers in 2019, originating more than $25.2 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. O’Brien’s second year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Stacy Lynn Schriever with NTFN, Inc. dba Premier Nationwide Lending assisted 57 home buyers in 2019, originating more than $10.9 million in mortgage loans. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ms. Schriever has been recognized as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Josh Allyn with Gateway Mortgage Group assisted 49 home buyers in 2019, originating more than $9.1 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Allyn’s first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

To view photos of the top loan officers, visit www.tsahc.org/news/article/2019-top-lenders

“We want to thank all of the loan officers and mortgage companies that used our programs in 2019 to help Texas families purchase a home,” said David Long, TSAHC President. “Loan officers play an essential role in helping home buyers navigate the mortgage process, and thanks to their hard work, 9,397 more Texas families now have an affordable home they can call their own.”

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2019:

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 880 home buyers for a total of $164 million in mortgage loan volume.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 628 home buyers for a total of $109 million in mortgage loan volume.

Guild Mortgage Company: assisted 510 home buyers for a total of $91 million in mortgage loan volume.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com.

###

About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a statewide non-profit organization created by the Texas Legislature whose mission is to serve the housing needs of low-income Texans and other underserved populations who do not have comparable housing options through conventional financial channels. For more information, please visit www.tsahc.org.

Katie Claflin Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (512) 334-2152 kclaflin@tsahc.org