Toronto, ON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, today launched the Professional Financial Advisor designation, or PFA, the new benchmark credential for Canadian financial advisors. Designed to meet the changing requirements and expectations of the marketplace, the PFA designation will distinguish true professionals with the essential knowledge and skills to help Canadians achieve their financial goals.

“Sound financial advice is needed now more than ever, and governments are moving forward to protect consumers with regulations that require all financial advisors to hold a valid credential,” explained Advocis President and CEO Greg Pollock. “The PFA designation will help ensure the quality of advice available to Canadians and close the credentials gap, as three quarters of licensed or registered advisors do not currently hold a professional designation of any kind.”

In May 2019, Ontario passed legislation that restricts the use of “financial advisor,” “financial planner” and all similar titles to those with approved credentials from recognized professional bodies, and implementing regulations are expected to come into force at the end of 2020. Meanwhile, other provinces are following suit with similar legislation, including Saskatchewan, which tabled legislation in December 2019 that is largely consistent with the regulatory approach taken in Ontario.

Recent opinion research undertaken by Advocis found that the new regulations are well received by the public, with 72 per cent of Ontarians agreeing that professional designation requirements will help protect consumers and that other provinces should adopt similar regulations to better protect all Canadians.

“The PFA program is focused on preparing candidates for success in the real-world business environment and it offers a direct pathway to more advanced and specialized qualifications,” said Barbara Riddell, Vice President of Education and Membership at Advocis. “With the PFA designation, Advocis is building on decades of experience delivering high-quality designation, certification and continuing education programs for advisors.”

The development of the PFA program was informed by a pilot program initiated last year, which was met with tremendous interest from the advisor community and ultimately attracted more than 350 participants.

The PFA curriculum is grounded in the fundamental technical knowledge required to assess the best solutions for clients to achieve their financial goals, including financial planning foundations, taxation and investment planning, and retirement income planning. PFA candidates are also equipped with the essential practice-management skills to build and grow a successful financial advisory practice, including sustaining client relationships, prospecting and marketing and business planning. Throughout the program a strong emphasis is placed on compliance and ethical practices, from the legal and regulatory framework to professional standards and conduct.

Created with working professionals in mind, the PFA curriculum enables program completion and business-readiness in 24 months, while balancing the responsibilities of full-time work. Upon completion, PFA designation holders receive advanced standing for nine of the 12 core curriculum modules within the Advocis Core Curriculum Program for QAFP™ and CFP® Certification, and the CLU® designation program.

Applications for the PFA program are open through March 31, with courses commencing on April 1. For more information about the PFA designation and to apply online, visit: advocis.ca/pfa

-30-

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the association of choice for financial advisors and planners. With more than 13,000 members in 40 chapters across the country, Advocis is the definitive voice of the profession, advocating for professionalism and consumer protection. Advocis works with decision-makers and the public, stressing the value of financial advice and working toward an environment in which all Canadians have access to the advice they need.

Attachments

Julie Martini Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada 416-342-9864 JMartini@advocis.ca Melina Kokkinos Hill + Knowlton Strategies 613-786-9948 melina.kokkinos@hkstrategies.ca