SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry’s leading trade show organizer and media partner, today announced an empowering lineup of female leaders set to speak at Licensing Leadership Summit 2020 . From Netflix to NFLPA, ViacomCBS, and more, influential women across categories will share their experience, knowledge, and guidance for building successful brands and partnerships in the ever-evolving and dynamic digital and retail landscapes. To attend the executive-level conference and networking event taking place March 16 and 17 in New York City register at LicensingLeaderShipSummit/Register2020 . For a $200 discount, use promo code: LLS20DISCFAM.



With a mission to provide opportunities around the world that bring brands and products together to explore and cement licensing partnerships, the Global Licensing Group produced a carefully curated agenda for Licensing Leadership Summit focused on the disruptive themes that are affecting the consumer product and retail industries.

“We want executives to leave Licensing Leadership Summit inspired to grow their brands and businesses with the knowledge and tools to do so,” said Anna Knight, Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. “The retail landscape has evolved tremendously in recent years. Our speakers have guided their brand’s and company’s success through innovation and the ability to not only adapt, but lead change in their business markets. We have an array of diverse leaders that will take the stage at Licensing Leadership Summit, and I’m thrilled to see that many of those leaders are inspirational women.”

A selection of Licensing Leadership Summit speakers includes:

Michelle King , Director of Inclusion, Netflix, and author of the new book, The Fix

A Culture of Equality

A leading global expert in gender and organizations, Michelle King has spent nearly two decades committing her life to helping women advance in their careers. Her session will shed light on how leaders create the right atmosphere to manage disruptive changes, innovate, and ensure their brand resonates with an increasingly global and diverse consumer base through a culture of equality and inclusivity.

Juli Lennett , Vice President, Industry Advisor – Toys, The NPD Group

Content: The Next Big Global Disruptor

Juli has spent over a decade at NPD managing client relationships and consulting to a variety of manufacturers, licensors, and retailers within the toy industry, providing industry insights on key trends that could have a significant impact on their business as well as advise them on opportunities for future growth. Juli’s session will touch on the expanding entertainment ecosystem offering insight into what it means for consumers with access to so much content, how best to manage it, and ways to capitalize on it in both retail and licensing.

Veronica Hart , Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products

Feeding the Fans: Elevating IP Through Branded Dining Experiences and More

In her role, Veronica oversees the licensing and consumer products across all CBS brands and categories, inclusive of global attractions and live events, gaming, toys, collectibles, apparel, gift and home. Veronica’s session will delve into how leaders can extend their brand through licensed dining experiences and restaurant pop-ups, all while delivering an authentic experience. The discussion will include recent category trends, the importance of social media, and case studies such as “Beverly Hills 90210”, “Breaking Bad”, “Saved by the Bell,” and “Star Trek” for super fans and nostalgic audiences.

Emily Hoffstetter , Head of Staff, Vice President of Business Development & Communications, Bombas

Finding Your Future in DTC

At Bombas, a direct-to-retail apparel brand, Emily works alongside the CEO on business strategy and leads the brand's PR strategy. Under Emily, the Business Development team has fostered partnerships with Flywheel, GAP, (RED), Sesame Street and the Muhammad Ali Brand, to name a few. This session will shed light on how the world of retail is changing and finding a path to the consumer is evolving. Emily will specifically reveal how Bombas created an innovative collaboration with Sesame Street to drive incremental revenue for both companies and the importance of working with relevant, like-minded brands.

Maura Regan , President, Licensing International

New Directions in Retail

Bringing more than 20 years of global licensing and media experience, Maura joined Licensing International in December 2016 and assumed the role of President in July 2018 in which she is responsible for leading the organization in defining and shaping its future focus. Maura will moderate the “New Directions in Retail” panel, which will discuss what the ongoing evolution of "retail" encompasses as we move toward an “Omni-Everything” retail world, in which demand is both created and fulfilled as quickly as it's sparked. What are the implications for brands and suppliers in this chaotic landscape? Retail experts will give their insights into what’s going on now, and peer into the future concerning how things could develop.

Robin Sayetta , Associate Director of Licensing and Partnerships, Business Development, Retail, MoMA

Different by Design: MoMA's Modern Approach to Museum Licensing

In her role at MoMA, Robin’s mission is to engage people around the world with modern art and to generate revenue to support Museum operations. At MoMA, Robin has overseen the development of MoMA Design Store locations in Japan, Hong Kong, France, Australia, Canada, and the US, and has grown the Museum’s long-term partnership with UNIQLO and recently secured a new global license with Vans. Robin’s session will share how innovation and resourcefulness are central to licensing success in the ever-evolving retail climate. The session will also look at MoMA’s unique “different by design” approach to licensing, including how close collaboration with the Museum’s curatorial team and retail channels support the growth of global product and retail store licensing initiatives. Robin will also speak to the challenges inherent in building a commercial enterprise within a non-profit environment and how MoMA manages complexities related to branding and intellectual property in the art world.

Terése Whitehead , Senior Manager, Sponsorships & Operations, Player Services, NFLPA

The Athlete Influencer Difference

Terése has led a diversified career in sports and entertainment with nearly 20 years of experience in marketing strategy, branding, athlete relations and representation. In her current role as Senior Manager of Sponsorship and Operations for the NFL Players Association, Terése assists the Vice President of Player Services in managing departmental operations and overseeing strategic direction for more than 100 sponsors, licensees and new businesses seeking to utilize NFL players in their marketing and digital campaigns. Terése’s session will discuss how social media marketing has brought fans closer to the game and given them access to the most influential athletes in the world. This presentation will examine how athlete influencers leverage their reach and platforms to market products and enhance brand partnerships.

Lauren Winarski , Senior Manager, Brand & Licensing, Funko

I Want it Now!: Using the Fan to Expand Distribution

Lauren has worked in consumer products for over sixteen years. Over the past few years, Funko has jumped into acquisition mode, acquiring three very different companies while expanding their digital footprint by using Pop! as an entertainment platform. In this session, Lauren will explore how the fan can help steer the company toward new business opportunities.

Additional leaders confirmed to speak at Licensing Leadership Summit include Shion Kaji , Yoav Shargil , John Kennard , Philippe Guinaudeu , Dr. Wes Wang , and many more. The full list of Licensing Leadership Summit speakers can be reviewed here . Find the full agenda here .

Media Contact:

Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, LicensingPR@ubm.com

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News.

The Global Licensing Group is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .