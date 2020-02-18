NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newton Dentistry is one of a handful of dental offices in the state of Massachusetts to offer comprehensive dental implants in one location. Typically, a dental implant involves a visit to an oral surgeon to complete the implant and then a dentist to have the crown and abutment placed on the implant. Now, Dr. Yoon Ji Jang’s office is fully equipped to perform both procedures at the Newton Dental location. For more information, visit www.newtondentistryma.com/implant-dentist.



Dr. Yoon Ji Jang uses state-of-the-art dental technology and materials in her office so that patients can save time while receiving high-quality dental treatment. Using implants made from strong, yet lightweight, titanium, our office provides a permanent base for a replacement tooth. Patients can even have custom ceramic crowns made while they wait. These crowns pair beautifully with permanent dental implants to restore missing teeth and allow patients to be proud of their smiles.

Dr. Jang and her team at Newton Dentistry provide superior care, a one-stop location for all implant and cosmetic dentistry needs, and open communication with patients to ensure that everyone gets the beautiful smile they're looking for.

About Newton Dentistry

Located in Auburndale, Newton Dentistry offers a diverse range of dental services for patients in Westin, Waltham, Newton, and Waban suburbs. The practice offers cosmetic dentistry – including endodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery. Our team of dental professionals have decades of experience handling even the trickiest of dental problems. From general check-ups to cosmetic issues, Newton Dentistry is the preferred choice for those seeking the best possible dental care. For further information, please visit www.newtondentistryma.com .

Dr. Yoon Ji Jang, DDS

Dr. Yoon Ji Jang (Dr. Jang) is a cosmetic dentist based at Newton Dentistry. After graduating from the University of Washington in Seattle, Dr. Jang received her dental degree (DDS) from the University of Michigan. Throughout her training, Dr. Jang was involved in research on topical fluoride applications. After treating patients of all ages for over two years, she has experience with a depth and breadth of needs and care practices.

