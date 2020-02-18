SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the company has launched the integration between HotDocs and AbacusLaw. The integration, which was originally previewed at Legalweek 2020, provides firms with the ability to automatically assemble error-free documents using the client, calendar and case information already in the AbacusLaw system.



Users of AbacusLaw with HotDocs now have the ability to complete entire documents with one click or start with the information already in AbacusLaw and enter more information using an interactive HotDocs interview.

Firms using AbacusLaw with HotDocs have reported significant time savings, increased accuracy and reduction of costly, embarrassing and potentially license-threatening malpractice claims.

“We received very positive feedback on the integration at Legalweek and look forward to sharing this with attendees at ABA TECHSHOW next week,” states Scott Johnson, chief executive officer at AbacusNext. “This is a pivotal moment for the company, as it marks the first integration between two of our flagship products. For our legal customers, it signals a change in the way firms manage and assemble their documents. We are excited to officially bring this to the market and make it available for all firms to use.”

Company experts will be at ABA TECHSHOW 2020 taking place February 26-28 in Chicago (booth #317) to demo the AbacusLaw and HotDocs integration. For more information on the integration, visit https://www.hotdocs.com/integrations/abacuslaw/ .

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, offering a complete suite of practice management, payment processing and document automation solutions with on-site, public and private cloud hosting options. With over 100,000 users across 60 countries, AbacusNext is recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit abacusnext.com .