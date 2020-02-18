Release no. 3/2020
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
|Name
|Thomas Honoré
|Senior management employee’s position
|CEO & President
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 18 February 2020
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 180,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 8.99.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.46, corresponding to a total value of DKK 262,800 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position
|Corporate CFO
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 18 February 2020
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 180,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 8.99.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.46, corresponding to a total value of DKK 262,800 for the granted warrants.
|Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S
|Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
|
Attachment
Columbus A/S
Ballerup, DENMARK
SE_03_2020_Transactions_by_members_of_senior_management_in_shares_issued_by_Columbus_and_related_securitiesFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: