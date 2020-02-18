Release no. 3/2020

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

NameThomas Honoré
Senior management employee’s positionCEO & President
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityWarrants
Nature of transaction Granting
Trading dateGranted 18 February 2020
Number of securities tradedGranted 180,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities tradedThe exercise price for each warrant is DKK 8.99.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.46, corresponding to a total value of DKK 262,800 for the granted warrants.


NameHans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s positionCorporate CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityWarrants
Nature of transaction Granting
Trading dateGranted 18 February 2020
Number of securities tradedGranted 180,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities tradedThe exercise price for each warrant is DKK 8.99.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.46, corresponding to a total value of DKK 262,800 for the granted warrants.



Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S

 		Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
 

 



Attachment