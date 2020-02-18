LUTHERVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Nirali Patel and Gopika Patel. The sisters-in-law will operate a Celebree School in Howard County, Maryland, on track to open in late 2020 or early 2021.



While franchising isn’t new to Nirali Patel and Gopika Patel, this will be the duo’s first foray into early childhood education. Nirali Patel became inspired about the impact she could have operating a preschool after a volunteer experience in India. Together, they look forward to helping their local community by educating the next generation of leaders.

“The Celebree School model really stands out from the competition,” said Nirali Patel. “Not only do the schools offer a nurturing environment for children to learn and grow but the leadership team provides an unmatched level of support to ensure success.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child”, but the “whole family.”

“At Celebree School, we embody family and community,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “It’s wonderful welcoming Nirali and Gopika to our team as they already share a strong family bond and are eager to provide a resource to families in Howard County.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Jim DiRugeris, chief development office, at jdirugeris@celebree.com or 443-391-6533.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .



