Company announcement No 05-2020
18 February 2020
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act North Media A/S hereby disclose that the company has received the major shareholder announcement attached to this company announcement.
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
Attachment
North Media A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Major shareholder announcement - North MediaFILE URL | Copy the link below
North Media A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: