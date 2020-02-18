DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect, a leader in award-winning digital signage solutions, today announces Joe English as its new executive vice president of sales. English and his team at Reflect intend to continue their accelerated growth in the retail, entertainment, financial, and point-of-care verticals.

“This past year was the biggest in Reflect’s history, as we more than doubled the number of endpoints we support in the market,” said Lee Summers, CEO of Reflect. “Our customers expect Reflect to continue to push harder and further solidify Reflect as best in class. Adding Joe to the team at Reflect is a huge win for not only our company, but our customers, partners, and the industry.”

With more than 25 years in sales leadership, business development, and professional services experience, English brings additional leadership to an already well-rounded team. He has impacted many market areas such as enterprise communications, managed services, digital signage, and contact center technology for US West, Premiere Technologies, IEX, and RMG Networks.

English embodies the Reflect consultative approach to selling. “We’re all about understanding our clients’ business objectives and then uncovering ways we can use digital experiences to achieve their goals.” English said. “Customer expectations around experiences are rapidly changing, and the industry needs a partner to counsel with on the best path forward.”

About Reflect

Reflect is a leading provider of award-winning place-based digital media programs including enterprise-level digital signage, large-scale LEDs, video walls, interactive applications, wayfinding, and more. Reflect was founded in 2001 in Dallas and has since developed some of the largest place-based digital media networks in North America. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView™ and Reflect AdLogic software platforms. Visit Reflect at reflectsystems.com, follow us on Twitter at @reflectsystems or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Mason Page Reflect Systems, Inc. 817-689-7122 mpage@reflectsystems.com