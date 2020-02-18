New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US TV Mount Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862204/?utm_source=GNW

Television is the inevitable part of any household, and LCD or LED TVs with pedestal stand acquire lots of space. Thus, acceptance of TV mounts is increasing as a space-saving option, which facilitates lightweight LCD, LED, and plasma TVs to hang on the wall easily. These factors are driving the market growth for US TV mount. Also, an increase in income led to growth in the purchase capability of LED and OLED TVs by replacing it with old CRT TVs, which is expected to boost the growth of the US TV mount market.



The US TV mount market based on application has been segmented into residential and commercial.Residential segment has dominated this market in the US in 2018 owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people.



Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions.The global residential construction market has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years.



Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions.This has resulted in increased demand for TVs, which is likely to drive the market growth for the US TV mount.



Also, with the high standard of living and increased per capita income, people are installing more than one TV set per residence, which is further putting inputs to the US TV mount market growth.



US TV mount market is bifurcated based on type into fixed wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, ceiling mount, and others.Fixed wall mount is the dominating segment in the US TV mount market.



Fixed Wall Mount enables to place the TV as close to the wall as possible making sure that there is enough space to install the cables behind the TV.These are also known as stationary mounts as they are incapable of adjusting once fixed.



Also, these mounts are incompatible for TVs with a back protrusion.The key advantage of fixed wall mounts is the capability to mount TVs sizing from 23 inches to 70 inches.



The market for fixed wall mount has flourished since the evolution of LCD TVs. The demand for fixed wall mount architecture among the TV OEMs is directly proportional to the rise in manufacturing of TVs. Pertaining to this fact, the TV OEMs procure large number of fixed wall mounts, which is driving the market for the US TV mount in the current scenario.



A key trend which is projected to affect the US TV mount market in the coming year is the emergence of new technologies for TVs. The technology used in TVs is powering the scope of other related markets as well. 4K and 8K TVs are highly advanced TV sets present in the country; nevertheless, technology keeps on changing. MicroLED TV, Rollable TVs, and new HDMI standard (version 2.1) with the host of audiovisual upgrades are some of the new and advanced technologies introduced for the TVs. For instance, Hisense ULED XD 4K TV is all set to release in China, which may pave the way for technological developments in the US as well. Similarly, LG is ready to introduce its rollable OLED TV R by 2020. Henceforth, continuous technological advancement in TV technology is expected to boost the entire sale of TV across the country, which is again consider as the driving factor for the US TV mount market.



Some of the players present in US TV mount market are Atdec pty ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd, ERGOTRON INC, Legrand AV Division, Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Mount-It!, Omnimount, Peerless-AV, Promounts, Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd, and among others.



The overall US TV mount market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the US TV mount market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the US TV mount market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001