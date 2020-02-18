NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students with exceptionalities, today announced High Road School of Norwalk will now be known as High Road School of Fairfield County. The renaming underscores the School’s commitment to partnering with all Fairfield County districts in serving their students. The High Road School of Fairfield County is an educational program serving the academic, behavioral, social and emotional needs of students in a supportive and structured environment.



“Faculty and staff at the High Road School of Fairfield County are committed to creating brighter futures for all students, regardless of learning barriers,” said Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director of Program Development, High Road Schools of Connecticut. “We’re happy to welcome students from across Fairfield County into our classrooms and to work with more parents to find the best environment for their children.”

The High Road Schools of Connecticut help students make the most of learning opportunities by employing certified specialists to give each student additional support as needed. The services of occupational therapists, speech and language pathologist, board certified behavior analysts (BCBA), social workers and physical therapist are also available. https://sesischools.com/locations/connecticut/

Family involvement is a staple of the High Road model, and parents are strongly encouraged to visit the school at any time, learn more about the program, and become actively involved in the academic pursuits of their children.

“We interviewed at several schools and High Road was our first pick. It’s been fabulous - like a godsend for my child. The team really works together to regulate the kids as best they can. Everyone on the staff has a positive attitude,” said Brenda Dionne, High Road School parent.

The High Road School of Fairfield County serves students in grades K–12 (aged 5-21) with exceptionalities including but not limited to autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, traumatic brain injury, ADHD, other health impairments, and oppositional defiant disorder.

With the end goal of reintegrating participating students into their public-school settings, High Road assists school districts with appropriate placement evaluation, review, and recommendations to best meet the needs of each student.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI) is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges in a traditional classroom. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day-schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com