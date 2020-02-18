HERNDON, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Professional Services (RPS), provides an innovative alternative for constructing or upgrading data centers, telecom sites, and other critical facilities as well as providing Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) services for renewable energy, battery storage, and distributed generation projects, today announced that its 2019 revenue grew by 24 percent. The exceptional company growth is propelled by strong data center construction activity as well as tremendous demand in all EPC service areas.



In order to support its growing leadership of building and upgrading mission-critical facilities, national fiber-optic networks and various grid parallel energy projects such as those owned and operated in 2019 by the world’s largest online retail/cloud, telecom, and largest social media provider, RPS expanded its teams. As a result, the company realized:

An aggregate installed capacity of fuel cell projects that exceeded 60MW.

Ten new EPC projects in the renewable energy market.

Construct and install 15 fiber optic amplification stations to support 2,000 miles of long-haul fiber optic cabling along the eastern region of the U.S.

44 energy projects with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) totaling 122.6 Mwh (Megawatt Hours). This includes a 4.95 MW (31 Mwh) system, installed in Orange County Sanitation District, Fountain Valley CA—one of the nation’s largest behind-the-meter installations.

“The business community’s response to the growing utility infrastructure challenges around the country (especially NY and CA) has led to significant investment in customer-owned infrastructure to support grid resilience to reduce their operating cost. That investment is driving the renewable energy, battery storage, and distributed generation industry,” said William J. Pirrone; PE, Founding Principal, Rubicon Professional Services. “RPS continues to support this growth nationally by bringing full-service Engineer Procure Construct solutions to our customers, delivered by our expert team of architects, engineers and construction professionals. We are proud of 2019’s strong momentum and look forward to exceeding our 2020 expectations.”

About Rubicon Professional Services

Since 2006, Rubicon Professional Services has expertly managed the entire process of building critical facilities like data and communications centers. From strategy development to assembling custom teams of top-rated engineers, contractors and equipment vendors, Rubicon is a trusted advisor and business partner to technology-dependent organizations ensuring cost-effective delivery of critical facilities that meet business objectives. Rubicon Professional Services operates nationwide from offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, and California. For more information about Rubicon Professional Services, please visit www.rubiconps.com .