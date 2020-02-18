Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Agriculture - APAC Telco Growth Opportunities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Agriculture IoT market stood at $0.12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.4% between 2018 to 2025 to reach $0.65 billion by 2025.

The study has calculated the spending across key application areas comprising crop surveying and condition monitoring, smart irrigation systems, precision planting, proximity marketing, precision fertilizer application, condition and health monitoring, water quality monitoring, automated feed dispensing, navigational services, autonomous machinery, ecological monitoring, and smart logging.



The market is expected to expand rapidly as farmers, particularly in more developed regions, turn to IoT solutions to improve yield and cope with crippling labor shortages.

In particular, 4 main megatrends are expected to drive demand in this space:



1. Increasing Demand for Food

The global population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. In order to produce enough food for the entire population, farmers must boost food production by 25%-70% by 2050.



2. Drive to Reduce Wastage

There is a high degree of wastage in the application of agricultural inputs. For example, less than 50% of fertilizers used are absorbed by the soil or plants. The rest usually contaminates groundwater - resulting in wastage and pollution.



3. Growing Scarcity of Inputs

The production of biofuels has grown from 60 billion liters in 2007 to 130 billion liters in 2015 - this has resulted in more and more cereals and oilseed being used for biofuel production instead of farming. Freshwater availability is also becoming problematic due to increased urbanization.



4. Effects of Climate Change

The University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment found that climate change reduced global rice and wheat yields every year by 0.3% and 0.9% respectively. In addition, the United Nations panel on climate change warns that agricultural activities contribute to a third of greenhouse gas emissions.



In the short term, it is predicted that IoT solutions that help to survey and monitor crops and livestock (e.g. animal health sensors) will see the highest adoption rates, particularly by large corporate farms. Anticipations are made that automation solutions (e.g. drones and agribots) for other laborious tasks like spraying and seeding will experience increased adoption in the short-to-medium term as regulations catch up with the rapidly-maturing technology.

As agricultural sites transform into more data-rich environments, it is projected that suppliers' (equipment and input) business models will also evolve to incorporate additional value-added services based on the data and usage of data to shape their pricing strategy.

Companies Mentioned



Bosch

Cisco

eFishery

eXabit Systems

John Deere

Netbeat

University of Minnesota

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Definition of the Internet of Things (IoT)

Scope of the Study

Mega Trends Affecting the Agricultural Sector (Global/APAC)

IoT Solutions Can Enable Solution Providers to Help Farmers Manage Costs and Improve Yields Across 4 Application Areas

Global Agriculture IoT Market Landscape - Key Application Areas

Market Trend 1 - The APAC Region is Exhibiting a Growing Demand for Equipment-as-a-Service Offerings

Market Trend 2 - Solution Providers in APAC are Investing Heavily in the Development of Autonomous Machinery

Market Trend 3 - Global Input Suppliers are Beginning to Pilot Outcome-based Agricultural Models

2. Drivers and Restraints - Agriculture IoT Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Forecasts and Noteworthy Projects (APAC)

APAC Agriculture IoT Connectivity Spending Forecast

APAC Agriculture IoT Connectivity Spending Forecast by Segments

Agriculture IoT Market Forecast Discussion

Noteworthy Recent Projects (APAC)

4. Case Studies (APAC)

Automated Watering Systems by Cisco - Cisco's Jasper Platform

Automated Watering Systems Help in Managing Costs and in the Judicious Utilization of Water

Business Outcomes

Deepfield Connect - Bosch

Bosch Connected Sensors and Platforms Enable the User to Monitor Milk Quality More Efficiently and Accurately

Business Outcomes

Robotix by eXabit Systems

The Solution Helps Farmers Get Insights into Their Crops and Gives Rise to Precision-farming Practices

Business Outcomes

Netafim Netbeat - Irrigation Management Solution

Solution Overview - Netbeat

Business Outcomes

Automated Feeding System by eFishery

Solution Overview - SmartFeeder

Business Outcomes

Smart Tractors for Precision Farming - John Deere

Solution Overview - Section Control by John Deere

Business Outcomes

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Telcos Can Partner with Equipment Manufacturers to Improve the Availability of Equipment-as-a-Service Models to Meet the Growing Interest in the Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Telcos and other Connectivity Service Providers (CSPs) Should Develop a Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Agriculture

Growth Opportunity 3 - Telcos and SPs Should Seek to Leverage the Data Collected from Farms to Enable Additional Value-added Services Like Crop Insurance and Outcome-based Pricing Schemes

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Conclusion

Conclusion and Summary

7. Appendix

List of Exhibits

